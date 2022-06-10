Stamp This: Pimento Cheese Around Columbia SC

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Experience Columbia SC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Experience Columbia SC, visit https://www.experiencecolumbiasc.com/.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a menu in Columbia, SC that doesn’t include pimento cheese. And no two restaurants serve it up the same way, so you’ll have plenty of exploring to do to find your favorite. With so many options to explore, it’s about time someone compiled a sampling of these dishes for you to seek out, enjoy, and earn eligibility to win a prize.

So, Experience Columbia SC did just that! Now it’s even easier to dig in to it all with the Columbia SC Pimento Cheese Passport.

Inside you’ll find an abundance of standout bars and restaurants, each serving up a new take on the sharp, creamy flavor of pimento cheese and offering you a new appreciation for the city. With 17 restaurant options, the possibilities for a cheesy, delicious meal are endless.

Start your day with one of the breakfast options, such as, Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits . If you miss them at Soda City head over to NoMa to try their chipotle pimento cheese and sausage biscuit, according to them it’s the one that put them on the map.

Still got a hankering for that cheesy goodness around lunchtime? You’ll need to head to The Root Cellar and order their southern egg rolls filled with homemade pimento cheese, pulled pork, and Root Cellar BBQ sauce - an original and flavorful twist on this southern delicacy.

End your picture-perfect cheese-filled day with a nightcap at River Rat Brewery. Pair your favorite brew and rooftop view with a pimento cheese quesadilla, add brisket, pork or chicken for a heartier version.

Planning on going to all 17 spots? We’ve got some hard-earned cheddar for you. Check in at all 17 restaurants to receive a mug, pint glass, t-shirt, and $50 gift card to your favorite Pimento Cheese Passport participating restaurant.

Download the passport to get started on this delicious tour guide around the city.