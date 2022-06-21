Pet-Friendly Fun in Columbia SC

Sponsored - It doesn’t take long to realize that Columbia SC is a dog-friendly city. Grabbing a drink from one of our local breweries? Dogs. Strolling through the Soda City Market on a Saturday morning? Dogs. Cheering on the Columbia Fireflies on a Wednesday night? You guessed it, more dogs. We love that the capital city is welcoming to both two and four-legged friends alike. And lucky for us these pups are more than happy to share their favorite spots around the city.

Be sure to journey down to Soda City for locally baked dog treats and friendly meetups with other pups. After you’re down with your stroll down Main Street, venture over to Gourmet Shop - where your fur-baby is basically a local celebrity. When you’re brunching alfresco the folks that walk by the table can’t help but gush over them.

For a change of scenery, stop out at the State Farmer’s Market for some plant shopping, followed by lunch on the patio at San Jose in West Columbia or Real Mexico on Bush River Road.

Your dog, just as much as you, will love basking in the sights and fresh air alongside the Riverfront, and while you’re there treat yourself to a cold beer with Bierkeller. Wanting to take in more scenery together? Make an escape from the city and enjoy the trails at nearby at Sesquicentennial Park where your pooch will always have time to stop and smell the flowers.

From bites to sips, it’s easy to tote those four-legged friends along when you’re meeting friends at Craft & Draft. This dog-friendly watering hole is perfect for pups and their humans alike!

Also, don’t forget to keep your eyes out for an opportunity to take them to events that they normally wouldn’t get to attend like “Bark at the Park” events, one of which recently took place at Founders Park while we took in a South Carolina baseball game.

For more pet-friendly ideas and itineraries visit https://www.experiencecolumbiasc.com.