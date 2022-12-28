Heated Patios in Columbia, SC for this Winter

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Experience Columbia SC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Experience Columbia SC, visit https://www.experiencecolumbiasc.com/

In Columbia, SC our locals know that it’s always patio season. But winter might not always be the best season for that. Luckily in the heart of SC there is an abundance of heated patios where you can stay warm and still take in the views.

Down in the 1600 block of Main Street is Smoked, a high-end eatery with a sizeable outdoor space tucked away out back. Sip on signature cocktails or pours from the upcoming Peak Drift Brewery while enjoying fine steaks and seafood as you’re warmed by the heaters. Also on Main Street is the popular Market on Main, their outdoor patio is hard to miss with the jumbo screen playing any of the big games. Huddle into a heated igloo or sit by a heater with friends while enjoying live music on the stage.

If you’re looking for somewhere to eat before a Gamecock basketball game or a concert at CLA, look no further than Thirsty Fellow. When it’s chilly out clear-down panels enclose the space and heaters keep things warmed up for you and the crew while you enjoy some pre-show apps.

Looking to just catch up some with some friends over a couple of brews? Craft and Draft on Devine Street has a newly upgraded patio space that provides an environment made to withstand any weather situation. It has coverage from the rain – or possible snow! – and heaters for when there’s a nip in the air. Za’s on Devine is popular for maintaining that perfectly pleasant pizza-eating outdoor atmosphere. The roll-up enclosures keep the cold air out and the heaters keep things almost as warm as their brick oven pizza.

