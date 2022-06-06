Beating the Heat in Columbia SC

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Experience Columbia SC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Experience Columbia SC, visit https://www.experiencecolumbiasc.com/.

There is no denying the southern heat once summer rolls into Columbia, SC. But just because the temperature is up doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. With a plethora of options to keep cool, the good times in Columbia SC just keep rolling on.

Follow the flow and dip into any of the three rivers that run through Columbia SC. The Saluda and the Broad come from the Northwest and meet downtown to form the Congaree, which continues down into Conagree National Park

Saluda Shoals Park, which offers kayak and canoe rentals for those who don’t travel with their own boats. If you’re looking to enjoy the rivers in a bit more relaxing way, check out Palmetto Outdoors for an easy float with their innertubes and shuttles, which take you from the Saluda River all the way into downtown. Grab your preferred mode of water transportation and start your trip down the Broad River at the Riverfront Park Diversion Dam. Put on your water shoes and embark on exploration through these low-class rapids. Book a single-day kayak trip with Carolina Outdoor Adventures to witness sites of ancient Congaree Indian Settlements, a historic sunken barge, and enjoy lunch on a sandbar.

Stop by numerous spots around the city to sprinkle off at one of Columbia SC’s kid-friendly splash pads. Open through the end of September Saluda Shoals is home to an interactive, zero-depth water playground that will keep both kids and parents cool and entertained. The Sesqui splash pad at Sesquicentennial State Park has 26 sprayers, including one that shoots up to 10 ft. high. Waterfall Junction at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is a 3-acre interactive children’s garden at Riverbanks Zoo, including a splash pad complete with 25 ft. waterfall.

And if we’re talking water, how could we not mention Lake Murray? Boasting 600 miles of shoreline, the “Jewel of South Carolina” is Columbia’s major destination for water recreation. Rent a boat, go fishing, take a dip and even do some paddleboard yoga! Finish your night with a breeze and watch the sunset over at Liberty on the Lake.

Get the wind in your hair when you hop on a Blue Bike and go for a ride around town. You can see Columbia’s many entertainment districts without worrying about parking when you’re on two wheels. Start up a membership that will suit your needs and go for a leisurely ride to catch a great breeze.

For more ways to plan trips and beat the heat in Columbia SC, don’t sweat it, visit experiencecolumbiasc.com