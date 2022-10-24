Join Us for the 37th Annual Vista Lights!

Sponsored - Mark your calendars for 37th annual Vista Lights presented by Prisma Health! Festivities will take place on Thursday, November 17th 2022.

Columbia’s signature open house is here to usher in the holidays with fun for the whole family!

More than sixty galleries, shops, and restaurants will open their doors to highlight their holiday treasures and delicious dishes. Experience live entertainment and performances to get you in the holiday spirit, and join us for the tree lighting at the corner of Gervais and Lincoln Street.

For more information, visit visitcolumbia.com/special-events/vista-lights.