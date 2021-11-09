Don’t Let Clogged Pipes Ruin Your Holiday Season

Sponsored - As the holiday season kicks off this Thanksgiving, many will gather with loved ones to celebrate with a home cooked meal. Here are some tips to keep your water flowing, pipes free of debris, and the holiday fun flowing:

1. Keep so-called “flushable” wipes out of your sewer and septic systems. Wipes (makeup, disinfectant, baby, etc.) NEVER break down fully when flushed. This can cause big plumbing bills for you and your sewer company in the long run!

2. Never pour fats or oils down your drains or garbage disposals. Hot water and soap don’t help oil clogs in city sewer systems. These backups , also called fatbergs, cost the City of Columbia, SC over $1.5 million in labor and machinery to repair.

3. Always put cooking oil and grease in the trash can. Let the oil cool after cooking and throw it away in a disposable container like an old coffee can or milk jug.

4. Frying a turkey? Consider recycling your used and cooled oil with your local solid waste facility. City of Columbia, SC customers can visit two locations Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Columbia, SC Public Works at 2910 Colonial Drive Columbia, SC 29203

Fire Station 16 at 131 Lake Murray Blvd. Irmo, SC 29063

Be sure your donated oil is free of water, soap suds, and food scraps. The old cooking oil is collected, taken to a local business, and then converted into Certified South Carolina biofuel. This eco-friendly fuel used to power fleet vehicles delivering City of Columbia, SC services!

To learn more about protecting your pipes at home, visit www.columbiascwater.net/fog.