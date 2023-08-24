Your Last Chance to Catch a Fireflies Game!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbia Fireflies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbia Fireflies, visit https://www.milb.com/columbia

Summer is almost over, and this week is your LAST CHANCE to see Fireflies Baseball at Segra Park this season. There are only 6 more games left and you don’t want to miss out on any of the action! This Tuesday through Sunday is jam packed with fun for the whole family and numerous fan appreciation specials as we are celebrating you, our amazing fans, all week long. Make sure you catch a game before it’s too late! Here’s everything happening at Segra Park this week:

Wednesday, August 30 at 7:05pm: It’s paws and claws at Segra Park tonight, y’all! That’s right, tonight is our last Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer game of the season. Get the friend group together and bring your dogs to the game with you because the secret is out, your pup loves coming to the ballpark with you! While your dog enjoys their puppy play date, you can enjoy $5 16oz White Claw Seltzers on this White Claw Wednesday.

Thursday, August 31 at 7:05pm: Cheers to one final Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, Fireflies fans! Enjoy one last night of drink specials this season at Segra Park. All night long you can get $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic draft beers, $3 craft draft beers and $3 cocktails. Thursday night is also USC Night where we celebrate all things Gamecocks! It’s Thursday night in South Carolina and a Sandstorm is building at Segra Park. The first 1000 fans through the gates Thursday night will get a Fireflies USC Rally towel thanks to EF Martin. BONUS, these rally towels glow in the dark! Gates open at 6pm and towels may go fast so make sure to get here early so you can take part in Sandstorm during the game.

Friday, September 1 at 7:05pm: Calling all Dead Heads, it’s one of our most popular nights of the season; groovy on down to Shakedown Street because Friday night is Grateful Dead Night at Segra Park! Enjoy the sounds of a baseball game set to grateful dead music and rhythmic drum circles. The first 1000 fans in through the gates tonight will take home a Fireflies Grateful Dead T-Shirt thanks to the Howling Dog Collective. Plus, we’ve also got a Grateful Dead themed fireworks show post-game! Gates open at 6:00 pm and shirts will go fast so make sure to get here early Friday night.

Saturday, September 2 at 6:05pm: Saturday night is Retro Video Game Night at Segra Park, and you could be the lucky winner of one of 9 video game themed giveaways! Each inning we will be giving away a prize to one lucky fan in attendance. Prizes include a 75″ TV and an old school Pacman arcade game. Saturday night at Segra Park is presented by LEGO DREAMZzz. Bring the kids out to build their very own LEGO set before catching another post-game fireworks show.

Sunday, September 3 at 5:05pm: It’s our season finale, and it’s also Fan Appreciation Night at Segra Park this Sunday night where you can enjoy just about every food and drink special or fan experience that we have to offer. Enjoy $2 popcorn, $2 fountain sodas, $2 Miller Lite Cans, $2 domestic draft beers, $3 craft draft beers and $5 White Claws all night long. Sunday Funday festivities begin with pre-game catch on the field from 4-4:20 (bring a glove, but please don’t wear cleats!). Throughout the game we will host another 9 innings of giving where lucky fans in attendance will randomly be selected to win some game worn theme jerseys from over the years. Then, stick around after the game for 30-minutes of player autographs, a post-game fireworks show and kids run the bases presented by Bang Back Pinball Lounge. Thank you all for an amazing season, we couldn’t have done it without you!

Fun for the whole family awaits at Segra Park! Catch a Fireflies game before it’s too late. Tickets for this week’s slate of games are on sale now starting at just $5 for those who purchase their tickets in advance. Remember, when you buy early you save money and have fun. Tickets can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, over the phone by calling the Dukes Investigations Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 ext 1, or in-person at the Dukes Investigations Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park.