Sponsored - Ladies and gentlemen, the end is near. This weekend is your LAST CHANCE to catch a Fireflies baseball game at Segra Park this season. That means one last Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, one last Freebie Friday, one last fireworks show on Saturday and one last Sunday Funday. One last chance to spend a summer night at the ballpark with your family and friends. Don’t regret missing any of these last few games and your final chance to be a part of the fun happening at Segra Park this summer.

Thursday, September 8 at 7:05pm: Cheers to one last Budweiser Thirsty Thursday of the 2022 season. Spend tonight making more memories at the ballpark with family and friends will sipping on half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas. Even more of a deal: we have got $2 Bud Lights all night long. Tonight is also St. Pat’s at Segra Park. Celebrate the halfway point to St Patrick’s Day with green beer at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar in centerfield. May the luck O’ the Irish be with you!

Friday, September 9 at 7:05pm: Calling all music lovers, make the long, strange trip to Segra Park Friday night for our annual Grateful Dead Night! Enjoy live Grateful Dead covers performed by local band Stillhouse, check out the drum circle, and visit local vendors at Shakedown Street. Plus, get to the game early because the first 1,000 fans will this year’s tie-dyed Grateful Dead t-shirt giveaway!

Saturday, September 10 at 6:05pm: The train is leaving platform 9¾ and all magical beings and creatures are invited to Segra Park Saturday Night for Wands & Wizards Night! Put on your house colors, grab your wand, practice your spells and join us for the tournament of houses. Make sure to stick around post-game for the final magical fireworks show of the 2022 season!

Sunday, September 11 at 5:05pm: Sunday night is the 2022 regular season finale at Segra Park. It’s your last chance to catch Fireflies baseball action this summer. On this final Sunday Funday, grab the whole family and get pre-game autographs from two of our players. Then, make sure to stick around after the game for post-game kids run the bases. Sunday night will also feature an in-game moment of remembrance of 9/11.

We have had such a blast with you all season and we are sad to see the season end, but we are excited to celebrate a season well spent with you all at the ballpark one last time this weekend. Tickets for this weekend’s games can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 or by visiting the Fireflies Box Office in-person at Segra Park. Individual game ticket prices range from $5 to $12 and premium seating options are available starting at $14 per person.