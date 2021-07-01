Weekend Summer Fun with the Fireflies!

Sponsored - Hello July, and hello summer break! It is officially summertime so grab your family and friends and head to Segra Park this weekend for some summer fun! Join us tonight through Sunday as the Fireflies battle the Charleston RiverDogs. Check out what is going on at Segra Park this weekend below! Make sure get your tickets for this weekend’s games now at FirefliesTickets.com to enjoy a great night with family and friends.

Thursday, July 8 at 7:05pm: Cheers, everyone! It’s a Budweiser Thirsty ThursdayTM! Grab a drink at Segra Park with family and friends as the Fireflies take on the Charleston RiverDogs Thursday night at 7:05pm. All draft beer and fountain sodas are half-priced all night long, plus every Thursday night, Bud Light pints are just $2 at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar!

Friday, July 9 at 7:05pm: It’s t-shirt time!! Bring your family and friends to Segra Park Friday night for a Fireflies game plus a free t-shirt! We have a different t-shirt giveaway every Friday and this Friday’s t-shirt is superhero themed! The t-shirts will go to the first 1,000 fans through the gates. First pitch is set for 7:05pm and gates will open at 6pm. Make sure to get there early as the t-shirts will go fast!

Saturday, July 10 at 6:35pm: Calling all superheroes: the Fireflies need your help defending Segra Park from local villains, the Charleston RiverDogs! Dress in your favorite superhero or villain attire and join us Saturday Night at Segra Park for Capes and Villains night! Make sure to stick around after the game for a spectacular post-game fireworks show!

Sunday, July 11 at 5:05pm: It’s the Sunday night series finale at Segra Park as the Fireflies battle the Charleston RiverDogs. Sunday night is the last chance to catch your Fireflies in action before they head on the road. End your weekend on a high note with family and friends at the ballpark!

Individual game tickets for the rest of the 2021 Fireflies season are on sale now! You read that right; tickets for all July, August and September home games, including Grateful Dead night on September 17th, are on sale now! Beginning in July, Segra Park is now operating at full capacity and will be for the remainder of the season. A handful of socially distanced sections remain available for those most comfortable with that seating option. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at FirefliesTickets.com or by walking up to the Fireflies Box Office day of the game.

Updated information about ticket and stadium policies for the remainder of the 2021 season can be found on ColumbiaFireflies.com on our “What to Know Before You Go” page.