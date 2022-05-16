¡Vamos Fireflies!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbia Fireflies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbia Fireflies, visit www.firefliestickets.com.

¡Vamos Chicharrones! It’s Copa de la Diversión weekend at Segra Park presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch. Join us at Segra Park this weekend as the Fireflies transform into Los Chicharrones de Columbia to recognize the impact of Latin players on the game of baseball and the Midlands’ multi-ethnic Latin-X population. The Fireflies (aka los Chicharrones) play at home today through Sunday. Start the weekend off right with a Budweiser Thirsty ThursdayTM, get a Chicharrones Mini Soccer Ball Friday night, catch a post-game firework show on Saturday and let your kids run the bases post-game on Sunday! Enjoy all that and more at Segra Park this weekend. Here are the game-by-game details for your weekend planning:

Thursday, May 19 at 7:05pm: Happy Budweiser Thirsty ThursdayTM, Fireflies fans! Kick off the weekend with half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas plus $2 Bud Lights. BONUS: Enjoy some live music with those drink specials as the Carter Lybrid Band will be performing live pre-game at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar. Thursday night is also Stand Up To Cancer night. Join us as we recognize nine Cancer Warriors throughout the game who are survivors, currently fighting, or who have tragically lost the battle to cancer.

Friday, May 20 at 7:05pm: ¡Que empiecen los juegos! Friday night is the first night of our Copa de la Diversión weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch. Cheer on Los Chicharrones de Columbia as we battle in-state rivals, Los Pelicanos de Myrtle Beach. It’s a Freebie Friday with a Copa de la Diversión twist: the first 1000 fans through the gates at the game tonight will take home a Chicharrones mini soccer ball. Gates open at 6:00 PM and the giveaway will go fast so make sure to get to the ballpark early!

Saturday, May 21 at 6:05pm: Copa de la Diversión weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch continues at Segra Park Saturday night. Celebrate Hispanic culture and the impact that Latin players have had on the game of baseball throughout the night. Then, make sure to stick around after the game for a colorful post-game firework spectacular! Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Sunday, May 22 at 5:05pm: Happy Sunday Funday, everyone! End your weekend on a high note and join us Sunday night for the final game of our Copa de la Diversión weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch. Get to the game early to grab a pair of Chicharrones thunder sticks to root for the home team. Bonus: two Fireflies players will be available for autographs pre-game from 4:00 – 4:15pm and then all kids can run the same bases as the Fireflies players’ post-game.

Tickets for this weekend’s games, and all 2022 Fireflies home games, are on sale now and can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 or by visiting the Fireflies Box Office in-person at Segra Park. Individual game ticket prices range from $5 to $12 and premium seating options are available starting at $14 per person. JUST LAUNCHED: Check out our brand-new Value Deals that are perfect way to take the whole family out to the ballgame! We’ll see you at Segra Park this weekend!