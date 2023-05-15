Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbia Fireflies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbia Fireflies, visit https://www.firefliestickets.com.

Vamos Chicharrones! This weekend at Segra Park brings the return of our popular Copa de la Diversión Weekend thanks to Southern Recipe Small Batch where we transform into Los Chicharrones de Columbia and celebrate the vibrant Hispanic culture of our city. Plus, this homestand also includes our first day game of the season! Catch a little Chicharrones Baseball with a side of non-stop fun for the whole family or friend group. Check out what’s coming up at Segra Park this week:

Wednesday, May 24 at 12:05pm: Here’s your excuse to escape the office over your lunch break today, the Fireflies are playing a day game! Home with the kids? Get them out of the house and join us for some day baseball at Segra Park. First pitch is set for 12:05pm and gates open at 11am. Today at Segra Park is also WLTX Weather Day where some students from local elementary and middle schools will join us to learn about the science behind the weather. Plus, it’s another White Claw Wednesday. Sip on a cold and refreshing $5 White Claw Seltzer throughout the game.

Thursday, May 25 at 7:05pm: Cheers to a night at the ballpark with family and friends; it’s another Budweiser Thirsty Thursday! Thirsty Thursdays are now as easy as 1, 2, 3: enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic draft beers and $3 craft draft beers and cocktails all night long. This Thirsty Thursday is also Same Here, Segra Park: a conversation for all about mental health presented by Three Rivers Behavioral Health.

Friday, May 26 at 7:05pm: Vuelve la Copa de la Diversión! Friday marks the first night of our Copa de la Diversión Weekend at Segra Park thanks to Southern Recipe Small Batch. Friday night is also Soccer Night, and the first 1000 fans through the gates will take home a Chicharrones Soccer Scarf thanks to Southern Recipe Small Batch. GOOALLLLL!!!!!

Saturday, May 27 at 6:05pm: Vamos Chicharrones! Our Copa de la Diversión Weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch continues Saturday night at Segra Park. Join us as we celebrate Hispanic culture and its impact on the game of baseball. Make sure to stick around after the game for a post-game firework spectacular!

Sunday, May 28 at 5:05pm: Sunday night is the final game of our Copa de la Diversión Weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch. Plus, it’s another Sunday Funday! Get here early as some players will be signing pre-game autographs from 4 to 4:30. Then, make sure to stick around after the game for post-game kids run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge.

Compre temprano, ahorre dinero, divertase! Boletos en venta ahora! Tickets for this week’s games, and all 2023 Fireflies home games, are on sale now. Tickets start at just $5 for those who purchase their tickets in advance. Remember, when you buy early you save money and have fun with us at Segra Park! Tickets can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, over the phone by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487, or in-person at the Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park. See you soon!