Stranger Things with the Fireflies

Sponsored - Staycation with the Fireflies this weekend at Segra Park! We’ve got something different happening every day so make sure to grab your family and friends and come on out to the ballpark for a Fireflies game! Check out a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, Free Shirt Friday, post-game Saturday Night Fireworks show or Sunday post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Flight Adventure Park. The fun never stops at Segra Park! Continue reading to learn more about the different theme nights happening every day this Thursday through Sunday. You can get your tickets for this weekend’s games now at FirefliesTickets.com or just walk up to the box office prior to each game.

Thursday, August 12 at 7:05pm: Cheers! Happy Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, everyone! All draft beer and fountain sodas are half-priced, plus get two dollar Bud Light pints all night long! Don’t forget to ask about the legendary Fireflies beer bats! Thursday night is also Teacher Appreciation Night presented by T-Mobile. Every teacher in attendance on Thursday night can show their school ID to get a free Fireflies hat. We will also be recognizing three local teachers in our first ever Neon Apple Awards presentation during the game.

Friday, August 13 at 7:05pm: Beware! It’s Friday the 13th! Spend this spooky day in the Upside Down at Segra Park as the Fireflies try to defeat the Demogorgans from Fayetteville. It’s a free shirt Friday worth screaming for! The first 1,000 fans in attendance at the game tonight will get a Stranger Things themed Fireflies t-shirt. Make sure to get there early as t-shirts will go fast! Gates open at 6:00pm.

Saturday, August 14 at 6:35pm: Spend your Saturday night with the Fireflies at Segra Park for Faith and Family Night presented by Columbia International University. Join us for a night full of fun and entertainment for the whole family! Inspirational speaker and SC native, Chris Singleton, joins us Saturday night to share his story and his message of resilience and forgiveness. Also, make sure to stick around after the game for a spectacular post-game fireworks show!

Sunday, August 8 at 5:05pm: It’s everyone’s favorite mascots birthday on Sunday! Bring the kids out to Segra Park for Mason’s Birthday Party presented by Flight Adventure Park. Mason will be joined by a handful of his local mascot friends to celebrate his special day! Make sure to stick around post-game because Kids Run the Bases is BACK!! Kids can now run the bases post-game after every Sunday game thanks to Flight Adventure Park!

Tickets for this weekend’s games, plus all remaining Fireflies home games, can be purchased in advance online at FirefliesTickets.com or by walking up to the Fireflies Box Office day of the game. Updated information about ticket and stadium policies for the remainder of the 2021 season can be found on ColumbiaFireflies.com on our “What to Know Before You Go” page.

After this weekend, there are only two more homestands left to catch the Fireflies before the end of the season. The team will be back in action at Segra Park August 31 through September 5. Head to ColumbiaFireflies.com to check out all upcoming promotions

!