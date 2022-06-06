Spend Your Summer with the Fireflies

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbia Fireflies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbia Fireflies, visit https://www.firefliestickets.com/web/.

I think about you in the summertime…… Happy summer break, everyone! It’s finally here! You can’t name a better duo than summer and baseball. Enjoying a Fireflies game with family and friends is the perfect activity for any summer night in Cola. The Fireflies are home this week, and you can kick off your summer with a Budweiser Thirsty ThursdayTM, Freebie Friday, post-game firework show on Saturday and a Sunday Funday! Here are the game-by-game details for your summer weekend planning:

Thursday, June 9 at 7:05pm: Happy Budweiser Thirsty ThursdayTM and happy Pride Month! Tonight is the second annual Pride Night at Segra Park. Love Always Wins and Fireflies baseball is Fun For ALL. While you are at the game you can enjoy our Thirsty Thursday drink specials: half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas plus $2 12oz Bud Lights. The night gets event better with live music from Girl Interrupted at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar in centerfield. BONUS: this Thursday is another Guaranteed Win Night! If the Fireflies do not win this Thursday night’s game, everyone in attendance will walk away with a free reserved ticket for next Thursday’s game (June 16). Cheers to the weekend!

Friday, June 10 at 7:05pm: Alongside Major League Baseball, the Fireflies encourage everyone to be active this summer, get outside, and PLAY BALL! Friday night is the first night of MLB Play Ball Weekend, a family fun-filled weekend at the ballpark. Friday night is another Freebie Friday and the first 1000 fans through the gates at the game will get a ‘Jurassic’ themed t-shirt thanks to AMAROK. It’s going to be DINO-mite. Are you picking up what we are putting down? Gates open at 6:00 PM and t-shirts will go fast so make sure to get to the ballpark early!

Saturday, June 11 at 6:05pm: MLB Play Ball Weekend continues Saturday night with the return of fan-favorite National Entertainment Acts to Segra Park. The wild and kooky BirdZerk will be in attendance to provide non-stop laughs for the whole family throughout the game. Make sure to stick around after the game for a post-game firework spectacular! Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Sunday, June 12 at 5:05pm: MLB Play Ball Weekend comes to a close Sunday night with a Sunday Funday, birthday party edition! Join us as we celebrate everyone’s favorite mascot, Mason, on his very special birthday. Mason will be joined by many of his mascot friends who will be around throughout the game to take pictures and interact with fans. Make sure to get to the game early because two Fireflies players will be available for autographs pre-game from 4:00 – 4:15pm, and then all kids can run the bases a post-game. This one is for the kids!

Tickets for this weekend’s games, and all 2022 Fireflies home games, are on sale now and can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 or by visiting the Fireflies Box Office in-person at Segra Park. Individual game ticket prices range from $5 to $12 and premium seating options are available starting at $14 per person. Check out our brand-new Value Deals that are perfect way to take the whole family out to the ballgame! We’ll see you at Segra Park this weekend!