Segra Park Goes Jurassic for Dino Weekend

We’re going pre-historic, it’s Dino Weekend at Segra Park ! Step into the Jurassic Period this Friday and Saturday as dinosaurs make their way to the BullStreet District; it’s the ultimate Jurassic Park meets Fireflies baseball experience! Depending on which night you are here, you can either take home a Fireflies dinosaur bobblehead, or interact with your favorite dinosaurs along the concourse throughout the game. Honestly, both sound awesome so why not just come to both games? Here are the other Dino Weekend details you need to know:

Friday, July 14 at 7:05pm: Tomorrow night is the first night of Dino Weekend at Segra Park, and this one features the terrifying Tyrannosaurus Rex! Thanks to Founders Federal Credit Union, the first 1000 fans through the gates will take home a Fireflies T-Rex Bobblehead. Gates open at 6pm Friday night and bobbleheads will go fast so make sure to get to the ballpark early!

Saturday, July 15 at 6:05pm: The dinosaurs will officially arrive at Segra Park Saturday night for the second night of Fireflies Dino Weekend presented by Colonial Life Insurance! Meet Ed and some of his dinosaurs who will turn Segra Park into a real-life Jurassic Park experience. Step into the Jurassic period as you interact with some of your favorite dinosaurs that will be moving around the concourse throughout the game. Plus, make sure to stick around after the game for a post-game fireworks spectacular!

Sunday, July 16 at 5:05pm: Close out your weekend with another Sunday Funday at Segra Park; this one is for the kids! The fun begins with pre-game player autographs from 4 to 4:30. Then make sure to stick around after the game for Kids Run the Bases, where your kids can run the same bases as the Fireflies thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge.

Dino Weekend tickets, and all remaining 2023 Fireflies home games, are on sale now. Tickets start at just $5 for those who purchase their tickets in advance. Remember, when you buy early you save money and have fun with us at Segra Park this summer! Tickets can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, over the phone by calling the Dukes Investigations Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 ext 1, or in-person at the Dukes Investigations Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park. We hope to see you soon!