PAW Patrol is on a Roll at Segra Park!

Sponsored - Summer is almost over! There are only 18 more Fireflies games left this season, and 12 of them are coming to you quickly with back-to-back weeks of non-stop action and family fun at Segra Park. This first week of games will include Alien sightings, a t-shirt giveaway and some heroic pups. Here are all the details you need to know so you don’t miss out on any of the fun:

Wednesday, August 9 at 7:05pm: Cool off and wind down from a long day at the office by sipping on a refreshingly cold $5 White Claw Seltzer at Segra Park tonight. Enjoy a summer night well spent at the ballpark on this White Claw Wednesday.

Thursday, August 10 at 7:05pm: Aliens are real, and they are beaming down to Segra Park on Thursday for Area 51 Night. You may just experience an alien encounter because all UFO’s get to park for free Thursday night. We will also be celebrating the 70th Anniversary of WIS throughout the game as current anchors and WIS alumni join us at Segra Park to meet fans. Make sure you get a WIS Fireflies koozie on your way in because you’ll need it for our Budweiser Thirsty Thursday deals. Enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic draft beers and $3 craft draft beers and cocktails all night long

Friday, August 11 at 7:05pm: The Fireflies would like to thank all First Responders for their bravery and support of our Midlands community. Join us at Segra Park Friday night to thank our local heroes at First Responders Night presented by South University. The first 1000 fans in attendance will get a Fireflies First Responders t-shirt plus, this just in: we’ve added post-game fireworks to the schedule for tonight! Gates open at 6pm Friday night and t-shirts will go fast so make sure to get to the ballpark early!

Saturday, August 12 at 6:05pm: Paw Patrol is on a roll! The heroic pups who think that no job is too big, and no pup is too small will be at Segra Park Saturday night for Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Night presented by South Caroline DSS. Bring out the kids to meet Skye and Rubble who will be available to take pictures from 6 to 8:30pm. Plus, make sure to stick around after the game for a heroic post-game fireworks spectacular.

Sunday, August 13 at 5:05pm: Close out your weekend with another Sunday Funday at Segra Park; this one is for the kids! The fun begins with pre-game player autographs from 4 to 4:30. Then make sure to stick around after the game for Kids Run the Bases, where your kids can run the same bases as the Fireflies thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge.

Fun for the whole family awaits at Segra Park! Tickets for this week’s slate of games, and all remaining 2023 Fireflies home games, are on sale now starting at just $5 for those who purchase their tickets in advance. Remember, when you buy early you save money and have fun with us at Segra Park this summer!

Tickets can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, over the phone by calling the Dukes Investigations Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 ext 1, or in-person at the Dukes Investigations Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park.

Make sure to come right back here to WIS.com next week to learn about everything happening at the ballpark August 15-20.