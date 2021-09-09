Last chance to see your Fireflies!

Sponsored - The Fireflies 2021 season is coming to an end, and this weekend is your last chance to catch a Fireflies Baseball game this year. Grab your family, grab your friends, and come out to Segra Park for a weekend filled with fun and excitement. Make sure to make it out to our last Budweiser Thirsty Thursday or Free Shirt Friday (Grateful Dead themed!!). Let the kids see one last post-game Fireworks show Saturday night or run the bases one last time after the game on Sunday. It’s been a fantastic season with you all and we can’t wait to see you at the ballpark this weekend. You can find the full breakdown of everything happening at the ballpark this Thursday through Sunday below. Tickets for all Fireflies games can be purchased in advance online at FirefliesTickets.com or just walk up to the box office prior to each game.

Thursday, September 16 at 7:05pm: Cheers, everyone and happy halfway to St. Patrick’s Day! Thursday night is St. Pat’s at Segra Park presented by AMAROK. It’s our final Budweiser Thirsty Thursday of the season and everything will be green! Yes, there will even be green beer too!! Gather all your friends and bring them to Segra Park for half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas. Plus, you can also get $2 Bud Light pints at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar all night long. Don’t forget to ask about our legendary Fireflies beer bats while you’re at the game!

Friday, September 17 at 7:05pm: It’s the night everyone has been waiting for… this Friday Night is Grateful Dead Night! Join us for the fan favorite night of the year as everything at Segra Park turns into a tribute to the Grateful Dead. It’ll be a night full of music and fun for the whole family. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will get a Fireflies Grateful Dead Night t-shirt and the players will be wearing Grateful Dead themed jerseys that will be up for auction. Make sure to get here early and catch a pre-game performance by local band Stillhouse. Gates will open at 6:00pm.

Saturday, September 18 at 6:35pm: Welcome to Hogwarts! Saturday night is Wands and Wizards Night at Segra Park presented by Blanchard Machinery! Jump on the Hogwarts Express at Platform 9¾ and bring your family and friends along with you to a magical night at the ballpark. Wear your house colors and cheer on the Fireflies in their quidditch match against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Make sure to stick around after the game for the seasons last magical fireworks show! Spell binding is encouraged!

Sunday, September 19 at 5:05pm: It’s Sunday Fun-day at Segra Park and it’s the 2021 Fireflies season finale. Sunday night is your last chance to catch a Fireflies game this year. To celebrate the season we are giving the first 1,000 fans a Fireflies Antique Tin Sign. Make sure to bring the kids and all their friends to the game with you for one last Kids Run the Bases! After the game on Sunday, kids will get to run the same bases as the Fireflies players thanks to Flight Adventure Park!

As said above, this is the last weekend of Fireflies baseball this season. You don’t want to miss out on any of the fun or action taking place at Segra Park. Tickets for this weekend’s games can be purchased in advance online at FirefliesTickets.com or by walking up to the Fireflies Box Office day of the game.