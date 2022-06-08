Juneteenth Celebration at Segra Park

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbia Fireflies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbia Fireflies, visit https://www.firefliestickets.com/web/

Surprise! We’re back again. That’s right, back-to-back weeks of Fireflies baseball! The summer fun continues this week at Segra Park with a whole new slate of promotions and activities for the whole family. If you missed out on the fun last week, now is your chance! And if you were able to join us last week, we’d love to see you back again this week! We’ve got a White Claw Wednesday, Budweiser Thirsty Thursday™, Freebie Friday, post-game firework show on Saturday and a Sunday Funday all for you to enjoy with your friends and family. Here are the game-by-game details for the upcoming week. We can’t wait to see you there!

Wednesday, June 15 at 12:05pm: We’re here to give you your official excuse to leave the office a little bit early today: we’ve got a day game! Who doesn’t love day baseball?! We’re sure your boss will understand. At home with the kids for summer break and looking for something to do? Get them out of the house and on over to Segra Park! Grab your coworkers or your family and enjoy lunch at the ballpark with a little side of baseball. Plus, today is a White Claw Wednesday; enjoy a $5 16oz White Claw Seltzer while you are playing hooky from work.

Thursday, June 16 at 7:05pm: Cheers and Happy Budweiser Thirsty Thursday™! Head out to Segra Park tomorrow night to take advantage of our Thirsty Thursday drink specials: half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas plus $2 12oz Bud Lights. The night gets event better with live music at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar in centerfield. Thursday night is also First Responders Night. Join us as we recognize local First Responders throughout the game as our Heroes of the Inning.

Friday, June 17 at 7:05pm: Friday night is the first night of our Negro League Weekend and Juneteenth Celebration at Segra Park. Throughout the weekend we will be honoring and recognizing those who have paved the way for others in baseball. All weekend the Fireflies will play as the Newark Eagles and the opposing team, the Carolina Mudcats, will play as the Chattanooga Choo-Choo’s, both former Negro League teams. Friday night is also another Freebie Friday. The first 1000 fans through the gates at the game will get a Top Gun themed t-shirt thanks to Founders Federal Credit Union. Gates open at 6:00 PM and t-shirts will go fast so make sure to get to the ballpark early!

Saturday, June 18 at 6:05pm: Negro League Weekend at Segra Park continues Saturday night with an appearance from Sean Gibson, the great great-grandson of Negro League Legend Josh Gibson. Throughout the game fans will get to check out a traveling exhibit from the Negro League Museum. Fans can also enjoy a mini-market and visit vendors from local Black-Owned Businesses. After the festivities, fans can stick around after the game for a post-game firework spectacular! Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Sunday, June 19 at 5:05pm: Join the Fireflies at Segra Park on Sunday for our Juneteenth Celebration presented by South Carolina DSS, a continuation of Negro League Weekend. This Sunday is also Father’s Day. Every Dad in attendance at the game will receive a free 16oz domestic draft beer, plus make sure to bring your glove with you because everyone can play catch with Dad on field from 4:00 to 4:30 pm. IMPORTANT: Cleats ARE NOT permitted on field so please make sure to wear sneakers! Before or after playing catch, meet the two Fireflies players who will be available for autographs pre-game from 4:00 to 4:15pm, and then make sure to stick around after the game because all kids can run the bases a post-game!

Also going on at Segra Park this weekend: the Fireflies have partnered with Chernoff Newman to host a “In It to Win It” Vaccination event at the park during the games this Thursday through Saturday. A ticket to the game is required to attend the vaccination event.

Tickets for this weekend’s games, and all remaining 2022 Fireflies home games, are on sale now and can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 or by visiting the Fireflies Box Office in-person at Segra Park. Individual game ticket prices range from $5 to $12 and premium seating options are available starting at $14 per person. Check out our brand-new Value Deals that are perfect way to take the whole family out to the ballgame!