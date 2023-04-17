It’s Five O’Clock at Segra Park!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbia Fireflies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbia Fireflies, visit https://www.milb.com/columbia/tickets/single-game-tickets#series=3

The boys are back in town and Segra Park will be rocking all week long with a variety of theme nights and promotions! Whether you want to sing some karaoke, escape to a tropical paradise, or meet some real-life princesses, we guarantee there is a night of fun ahead of you. Get ready for an action-packed week of Fireflies baseball and fun for the whole family. Here’s everything coming up at Segra Park this week:

Wednesday, April 19 at 7:05pm: It’s paws and Claws at Segra Park tonight, y’all! Get the friend group together and bring your dogs to the game with you for our first Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer game of the season! It’s the biggest doggy play date in Columbia and the secret is out, your pup loves coming to the ballpark with you! While your dog enjoys their puppy play date, you can enjoy $5 16oz White Claw Seltzers on this White Claw Wednesday. Note: all dogs must enjoy the game from the Berm!

Thursday, April 20 at 7:05pm: Happy Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, Fireflies fans! Cheers to a night at the ballpark! Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays have gotten a refresh and are now as easy as 1, 2, 3! Enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic draft beers and $3 craft draft beers and cocktails all night long. This Thirsty Thursday gets even better because it’s Karaoke Night! We need YOU to be the judges in our Columbia Idol competition that will be going on live throughout the game Thursday night. Who will be crowned Karaoke Champion?!

Friday, April 21 at 7:05pm: Escape to the tropical paradise that is Margaritaville Night at Segra Park thanks to AMAROK! Put on your best Hawaiian shirt because it’s five o’clock somewhere and tonight you can relax like you’re on a beach vacation by sipping on $6 margaritas and munching on $5 Cheeseburgers in Paradise. Speaking of Hawaiian shirts, the first 1000 fans through the gates tonight will take home their very own Fireflies Hawaiian shirt thanks to AMAROK! You Jamaican vacation is gonna start right here at Segra Park.

Saturday, April 22 at 6:05pm: You are cordially invited to Segra Park Saturday Night for Princess Knight presented by Republic Services! All the little princes and princesses are invited to the ball and will have the chance to meet four famous real-life princesses! Join us for a magical night of wonder and pixie dust that will be fun for the whole family. The magic continues after the game with a post-game firework spectacular. While you’re here, make sure to enjoy a Kiss the Frog drink or a $10 turkey leg that will take you back to the Medieval times.

Sunday, April 23 at 5:05pm: It’s our first Sunday Funday of the season and this one is for the kids! Grab the whole family and close out your weekend with some Fireflies baseball at Segra Park. Get here early as some players will be signing pre-game autographs from 4 to 4:30. Then, make sure to stick around after the game for post-game kids run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge. Sunday Night at Segra Park is also Sensory Safe Sunday. The volume will be turned down, and sound effects are limited to provide a sensory safe experience at the ballpark for those with sensory sensitivities.

Whew, that’s a lot going on!! We’ve got a jam-packed week coming at you and we can’t wait to see you all at Segra Park where Fireflies baseball is fun for the whole family. Tickets for this week’s games, and all 2023 Fireflies home games, are on sale now. Tickets start at just $5 for those who purchase their tickets in advance. Remember, when you buy early you save money and have fun with us at Segra Park! Tickets can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, over the phone by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487, or in-person at the Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park. See you soon!