The Human Cannonball Launches into Segra Park

The Fireflies are back in action and the summer fun for the whole family continues this weekend at Segra Park! Don’t miss out on what everyone around town is talking about. Grab your family and friends and have a great time at the ballpark. We’ve got some EPIC and NEVER BEFORE SEEN fun happening at the ballpark this weekend; you won’t want to miss it!! Here’s what’s on tap at Segra Park this Friday through Sunday:

Friday, July 22 at 7:05pm: We all know about that movie with the little yellow loveable creatures that has taken the world by storm. What do you get when you cross the Fireflies with those little yellow characters? A free t-shirt. Thanks to Southern Med Pediatrics, the first 1,000 fans at the game on Friday night will walk away with a free Fireflies t-shirt. Gates open at 6:00pm and shirts will go fast!

Saturday, July 23 at 6:05pm: Want to see something you’ve never seen before? Come one, come all for a circus spectacular at Segra Park Saturday night! It’s A Night Under the Big Top featuring the Human Cannonball! Did we say cannon? Yes, we did! You read that right, we will be shooting a man out of cannon from centerfield to home plate after the game, launching right into a spectacular fireworks show. You’ll have to see it to believe it!

Sunday, July 24 at 5:05pm: It’s another Sunday Funday presented by Corona Hard Seltzer. Grab the whole family for some summer fun and Fireflies baseball at Segra Park Sunday night. This one goes out to all the kids out there! Make sure to get to the game early for pre-game player autographs from 4 to 4:15 and then stick around after the game for post-game kids run the bases! Sunday night is also Women in Sports Night at Segra Park.

Tickets for this weekend’s games, and all remaining 2022 Fireflies home games, are on sale now and can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 or by visiting the Fireflies Box Office in-person at Segra Park. Individual game ticket prices range from $5 to $12 and premium seating options are available starting at $14 per person. Check out our Value Deals that are perfect way to take the whole family out to the ballgame!