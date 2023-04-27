The Human Cannonball is BACK!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbia Fireflies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbia Fireflies, visit https://www.milb.com/columbia

Are you ready to have some explosive fun at Segra Park this week?! From launching a guy out of a cannon, to a post-game firework spectacular, we are lighting up the night sky all week long! Catch a little Fireflies Baseball with a side of non-stop entertainment that is fun for the whole family, friend group and even your dog! Here’s everything happening at Segra Park this week:

Wednesday, May 3 at 7:05pm: It’s another paws and Claws at Segra Park, y’all! Bring your dogs to the game with you for our second Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer game of the season. It’s the biggest doggy play date in Columbia, and last week there were over 150 furry friends here for your pup to hang out with! While your dog enjoys their puppy play date, you can enjoy $5 16oz White Claw Seltzers because tonight is also a White Claw Wednesday. Note: all dogs must enjoy the game from the Berm!

Thursday, May 4 at 7:05pm: Cheers to a night at the ballpark with family and friends; it’s another Budweiser Thirsty Thursday! Thirsty Thursdays have gotten a refresh and are now as easy as 1, 2, 3! Enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic draft beers and $3 craft draft beers and cocktails all night long. This Thirsty Thursday is even more epic because The Human Cannonball is making his return to Segra Park thanks to Columbia College! Watch as David “The Bullet” Smith launches himself out of a cannon from centerfield to home plate after the game.

Friday, May 5 at 7:05pm: Bobble ‘til you wobble! It’s another Freebie Friday at Segra Park, and Friday night we are giving away the first bobblehead in our Future Royals Bobblehead series presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union. Tonight’s bobblehead features fan favorite, Gavin Cross, sitting atop his thrown made out of baseball bats, a true portrait of future Kansas City Royalty. The first 1,000 people through the gates tonight will be fortunate enough to take one of these home! Gates open at 6:00pm and bobbleheads will go fast so make sure to get here early! On Friday night we will also be celebrating Cinco de Mayo with $3 tacos and $6 margaritas!

Saturday, May 6 at 6:05pm: The Force is strong with this one because Saturday Night at Segra Park is Star Wars Night presented by Blanchard Machinery! Join the Rebellion and help the Fireflies defeat the evil Empire who has tried to move their way in from the planet known as Myrtle Beach. Make sure to stick around after the game for a post-game firework spectacular that can even be seen from a galaxy far, far away. Choose which side of this galactic battle you will be on with either the Dark Side Cocktail or the Rebellion Cocktail.

Sunday, May 7 at 5:05pm: It’s our second Sunday Funday of the season and this one is for the kids! Grab the whole family and close out your weekend with some Fireflies baseball at Segra Park. Get here early as some players will be signing pre-game autographs from 4 to 4:30. Then, make sure to stick around after the game for post-game kids run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge. Sunday Night at Segra Park is also Special Olympics Night presented by TD Bank. Join us as we recognize Special Olympic athletes from the Midlands throughout the game.

We told you there was a lot going on at the ballpark this week! We can’t imagine how you could pick just one game to go to this week, so maybe we’ll see you at two or three of them! Tickets for this week’s games, and all 2023 Fireflies home games, are on sale now. Tickets start at just $5 for those who purchase their tickets in advance. Remember, when you buy early you save money and have fun with us at Segra Park! Tickets can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, over the phone by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487, or in-person at the Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park. See you soon!