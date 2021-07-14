Free Shirts, Princesses, & Fireworks!

Sponsored - After a week on the road, Fireflies baseball is back in action! Grab your family and friends and head to Segra Park this weekend for some summer fun! Every day at Segra Park is fun for the whole family. Continue reading to find out what is going on at the ballpark this Thursday through Sunday! Make sure to get your tickets for this weekend’s games now at FirefliesTickets.com to enjoy a great night out with family and friends.

Thursday, July 22 at 7:05pm: Cheers, everyone! It’s a Budweiser Thirsty ThursdayTM! Grab a drink at Segra Park with family and friends as the Fireflies take on the Augusta GreenJackets. All draft beer and fountain sodas are half-priced all night long, plus every Thursday night, Bud Light pints are just $2 at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar! Thursday night is also our Frontline Workers Appreciation Night presented by T-Mobile. Join us as we recognize local frontline workers who kept us safe, fed and going during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday, July 23 at 7:05pm: Let the games begin! Grab your family and friends and head over to Segra Park Friday for an Olympics themed Fireflies game plus a free t-shirt! In honor of the Opening Ceremonies happening Friday, tonight’s t-shirt design pays homage to the Olympics and lights the torch of the 2021 Fireflies Games. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will get a shirt so make sure to get there early as the t-shirts will go fast! First pitch is set for 7:05pm and gates will open at 6pm.

Saturday, July 24 – Double Header beginning at 4:30pm: It’s Princess Night at Segra Park presented by Lowes Foods! Join us tonight as the Fireflies defend their Segra Park throne from the GreenJackets. The Fireflies will be joined by princesses Anna, Elsa, Cinderella, Moana and Ariel who will be at the ballpark to take pictures and sign autographs. All princes and princess are invited! Make sure to stick around after the game for a princess themed firework show! Tonight’s game is a double header beginning at 4:30pm. Gates will open at 4:00. The second game will begin 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game. One ticket gets you in to both games.

Sunday, July 25 at 5:05pm: Happy National Baseball Day! Celebrate MiLB’s Major Fun Weekend with the Fireflies by joining us at Segra Park tonight for the series finale against the Augusta GreenJackets. First pitch is set for 5:05pm and tonight is the last chance to catch your Fireflies in action before they head on the road. End your weekend on a high note with family and friends at the ballpark!

Individual game tickets for the rest of the 2021 Fireflies season are on sale now! You read that right; tickets for all July, August and September home games, including Grateful Dead night on September 17th, are on sale now! Beginning in July, Segra Park is now operating at full capacity and will be for the remainder of the season. A handful of socially distanced sections remain available for those most comfortable with that seating option. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at FirefliesTickets.com or by walking up to the Fireflies Box Office day of the game.

Updated information about ticket and stadium policies for the remainder of the 2021 season can be found on ColumbiaFireflies.com on our “What to Know Before You Go” page.