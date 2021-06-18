Free Shirts, Fireworks & More with the Fireflies!

Sponsored - We’ve got a full slate of fun and Fireflies baseball this week at Segra Park! Join us tonight through Sunday as the Fireflies battle new in-state rival the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Continue reading to find out what is going on at Segra Park this week! Make sure get your tickets now to enjoy a great night with family and friends.

Wednesday, June 23, 7:05pm: It’s the biggest puppy play date in all of Columbia; bring your furry friend with you to the ballpark for Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday! Dogs must sit in the Bojangles’ Berm and a 2021 completed dog waiver is required for entry. Wednesdays are also now White Claw Wednesdays. Get a 16oz White Claw Seltzer at the game for just $5! It’s paws and claws, y’all!!

Thursday, June 24, 7:05pm: The Fireflies are excited to host our Inaugural Pride Night at Segra Park! The Fireflies and Segra Park were built for every member of our community and we are proud to support the Midlands LGBTQ+ community. Fireflies baseball is fun for all. Special Fireflies rainbow jerseys will be auctioned off during the game and Fireflies Rainbow merch will be available for purchase in the Mason Jar Team Store. Five special edition rainbow buttons will be able to be collected by visiting kiosks along the concourse. Thursday night is also a Budweiser Thirsty ThursdayTM. All draft beer and fountain sodas are half-priced, plus get $2 Bud Light pints at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar all night long!

Friday, June 25, 7:05pm: Is there anything better than a free shirt?! The first 1,000 fans in attendance at tonight’s game will get a free Fireflies Squad t-shirt giveaway (designed to replicate the original Tune Squad jerseys!).

Saturday, June 26, 6:35pm: Tonight, we celebrate America for our Early Independence Day Celebration. Wear your Red, White and Blue to the game tonight and make sure to stick around after the game for a post-game firework show!

Sunday, June 27, 5:05pm: Catch the series finale of our homestand against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The is your last chance to catch the Fireflies this month!

Individual game tickets are on sale now for all games this homestand. Tickets can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com. Tickets for all July home games will go on sale Saturday, June 26th at 10am.

To minimize person-to-person contact, all individual game tickets will be digital in 2021 and will be emailed to purchasers. Tickets can be printed at home or scanned digitally on one’s cell phone.

There will be sections with socially distant seating pods and sections with regular capacity. Fans will have the option to select the seating with which they are most comfortable.

Further information about ticket and stadium policies for the 2021 season can be found on ColumbiaFireflies.com on the “What to Know Before You Go” page.