Fireflies Juneteenth Celebration Weekend

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbia Fireflies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbia Fireflies, visit https://www.milb.com/columbia

Let’s play two! (Homestands, we mean) We’ve got back-to-back homestands coming at you that lead right into July 4th. The Fireflies are at home June 20 – 25 vs the Fredericksburg Nationals, before taking a two-day break and coming right back June 28 – July 3 vs the Augusta GreenJackets. The action will be non-stop at Segra Park for the next two weeks, and with so much going on at the ballpark, we thought it would be helpful to break it down for you week by week. This first week of games is highlighted by our next Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer Game, plus our Negro League Celebration Weekend. There will truly be fun for all happening at Segra Park this week. Here’s your breakdown for homestand #1:

Wednesday, June 21 at 7:05pm: It’s paws and claws at Segra Park, y’all! Tonight, is our third Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer game of the season. Bring your drinking paw-tner to the game with you and wind down from a long day at the office by sipping on a refreshingly cold $5 White Claw Seltzer on this beautiful White Claw Wednesday. Our Dog Days of Summer games are the biggest doggy play dates in Columbia, don’t let your pup miss out on it!

Thursday, June 22 at 7:05pm: Happy Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, Fireflies fans! Cheers to another summer night at the ballpark with family and friends! Thirsty Thursdays are now as easy as 1, 2, 3! Sip on $1 fountain sodas (for the DD’s in the crowd or those under 21), $2 domestic draft beers and $3 craft draft beers and cocktails all night long. Or, upgrade your Thirsty Thursday experience with a Fireflies Beer Bat!

Friday, June 23 at 7:05pm: Friday night is the first night of our Negro League Celebration Weekend; a weekend where we honor and recognize black baseball players who changed the game and paved the way for baseball to become a sport for all. We are excited to honor South Carolina legend, Larry Doby, whose family will be in attendance at the game Friday night. Learn about Larry and his life’s story relating to the impact he made on the game of baseball throughout the game. Plus, the first 1000 fans in attendance will also get a Fireflies Juneteenth shirt thanks to The COMET and Soda Cap Connector. Gates open at 6pm and shirts will go fast so make sure to get here early on Friday!

Saturday, June 24 at 6:05pm: Negro League Celebration Weekend at Segra Park continues Saturday Night where we are excited to honor another South Carolina native and Negro League Legend, Mamie ‘Peanut’ Johnson, whose family will be in attendance at the game. Learn about Mamie and her life’s story throughout the game. Plus, stick around after the game for a post-game firework show.

Sunday, June 25 at 5:05pm: Our Negro League Celebration Weekend concludes Sunday night as we recognize and welcome another Negro League Legend, Russell ‘Crazy Legs’ Patterson, back to Segra Park. Hear stories about his life and the Negro Leagues from Russell directly as he shares his story with us throughout the game. Plus, it’s another Sunday Funday! Get to the ballpark early for pre-game autographs from 4 to 4:30. Then, stick around for kids run the bases presented by Bang Back Pinball Lounge.

As if that wasn’t enough, we’ve got even more baseball and fun coming at you next week so make sure to check back right here on WIS next week for your breakdown of everything happening at the ballpark June 28 – July 3. Tickets for this week’s games, next week’s games (& Fireworks with the Phil event!), and all 2023 Fireflies home games, are on sale now. Tickets start at just $5 for those who purchase their tickets in advance. Remember, when you buy early you save money and have fun with us at Segra Park this summer! Tickets can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, over the phone by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 ext 1, or in-person at the Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park. See you soon!