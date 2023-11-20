Fireflies Holiday Lights Return Bigger and Brighter This Holiday Season

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbia Fireflies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbia Fireflies, visit https://www.firefliesholidaylights.com

The Midlands favorite holiday tradition, Fireflies Holiday Lights, has returned to Segra Park bigger and brighter this holiday season! The 2023 show features more lights (1.2 MILLION to be exact), more nightly activities and more fun for the whole family.

The lights are open nightly, now through December 31. They will be closed on Monday, November 27, Thanksgiving (11/23) and Christmas Day (12/25). Each night the lights will be open from 6-9pm with last entry into the lights being 8:45pm. Ticket pricing has been reduced to $10 per person in November and $12 per person in December. Military, seniors (65+) and first responders will all receive a $2 discount. Children 2 years of age and younger are free and do not require a ticket.

Once in the gates, you can marvel at the lights (which sync to music!) while enjoying a wide variety of festive food and beverage options. Have S’more Fun every night of the lights with double the number of fire pits as last year to roast marshmallows over and stay warm by.

Throughout the 42 nights of lights, many family-friendly activities will be available nightly for attendees to take part in. The big man himself, Santa, will be at the ballpark from 6:30-8:30pm to take pictures and receive Christmas wishes each night through December 23. The Lexington Medical Center Letters to Santa Writing Station returns and the MUSC Health Conference Room will turn into Santa’s Workshop nightly where kids can have fun making a holiday themed craft thanks to Home Depot. The Fireflies Holiday Lights Scavenger Hunt cards will return in 2023 and will now be available at guest services every night for those who wish to accept the challenge to find hidden gems.

New this year, Fireflies Holiday Lights will welcome Richardson Tree Farm from Jefferson, North Carolina, who will be operating a Christmas Tree Farm at the lights so attendees can purchase their Christmas tree while at the stadium. Festive wreaths are also available for purchase. The Christmas Tree Farm will be open nightly through December 17, while trees last.

2023 also marks the return of fan favorite theme nights, including Mason Mondays, where kids can hang out with their favorite Mascot, Mason, every Monday night the lights are open. Thirsty Thursdays return with drink specials that are as easy as 1, 2, 3. Every Thursday night during the lights, attendees can enjoy $1 fountain sodas and hot chocolate, $2 domestic draft beers and $3 craft draft beers and house cocktails. Winter Wag-Along Wednesdays return as well, where dogs are invited to enjoy the lights every Wednesday night. On Sundays, Kids Eat Free; all kids 12 and under will receive a voucher for a hot dog and fountain soda upon entry to Segra Park.

Another new addition to the calendar this year will be TD Bank Tuesdays and Tuesday night Ugly Sweater Parties. On Tuesday nights, all attendees who bring a donation item for The Salvation Army will receive a free s’mores kit courtesy of TD Bank. In addition, all attendees who wear an ugly holiday sweater to the lights on Tuesday nights will receive a voucher for a free hot chocolate.

The annual Christmas Eve Pajama Party will return to Fireflies Holiday Lights on December 24 where all attendees are encouraged to wear their holiday pajamas making it easier to crawl right into bed after seeing the lights in anticipation of Santa’s arrival. The Holiday Lights will again feature a New Years Eve Party on December 31, with special New Years Eve hours being 5 to 8pm that night and a kids ball drop around 7:45pm.

Experience with friends and family the winter wonderland that has the whole town talking this holiday season. Tickets for all remaining nights of lights are on sale now at FirefliesHolidayLights.com. Happy Holidays, from your Columbia Fireflies, and we hope to see you at the lights!