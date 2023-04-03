Fireflies Baseball is Back for the 2023 Season!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbia Fireflies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbia Fireflies, visit https://www.milb.com/columbia

It’s officially baseball season in Columbia, South Carolina. Fireflies baseball is BACK and the 2023 season kicks off this Thursday Night at Segra Park! Opening Weekend 2023 will be a weekend filled with giveaways, multiple firework shows, refreshed drink specials, a golf themed par-tee and fun for the whole family. Here’s the full breakdown of everything going on during Opening Weekend at Segra Park:

Opening Night! Thursday, April 6 at 7:05pm: Kick off the 2023 season with us at Opening Night! It’s our first Budweiser Thirsty ThursdayTM of the season featuring our newly refreshed drink specials. Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays are now as easy as 1, 2, 3! $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic draft beers and $3 craft draft beers and cocktails. Every fan in attendance Opening Night will get to take home at 2023 Magnet Schedule thanks to Dukes Investigations. Plus, make sure to stick around after the game for the first post-game firework show of the season!

Friday, April 7 at 7:05pm: FORE!! Opening Weekend 2023 continues Friday night for The Back Nine at Segra Park. It’s a golf-themed par-tee celebrating a major golf tournament happening close by. Tee off in the morning and then grab our themed food and beverage specials at the turn: Pimento Cheese Sandwiches, Club Wraps, Azalea Cocktails and Arnold Palmers. The night becomes a hole in one when you get to walk away with a 2023 Magnet Schedule, again thanks to Dukes Investigations. Gameday bonus: on the day of the game, you can show your 2023 Masters ticket at the Fireflies Box Office to get $2 off your ticket.

Saturday, April 8 at 6:05pm: Opening Weekend 2023 end with a bang Saturday night with our second post-game firework spectacular of the weekend, plus, if you haven’t gotten one yet, you can still take home a 2023 Magnet Schedule courtesy of Dukes Investigations.

Grab your family and friends and spend the weekend with us here at Segra Park. Fireflies baseball is fun for the whole family! Tickets for Opening Weekend, and all 2023 Fireflies home games, are on sale now. Tickets start at just $5 for those who purchase their tickets in advance. Remember, when you buy early you save money and have fun with us at Segra Park! Tickets can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, over the phone by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487, or in-person at the Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park.