Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbia Fireflies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbia Fireflies, visit https://www.firefliestickets.com/web.

It’s time for some family fun with the Fireflies! Grab the kids and come out to Segra Park this weekend! We’ve got something fun happening at the ballpark for the whole family every day. Check out a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, Free Shirt Friday, post-game Saturday Night Fireworks show or Sunday post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Flight Adventure Park. The fun never stops with the Fireflies! Check out everything happening at the ballpark this Thursday through Sunday below. You can get your tickets for this weekend’s games now at FirefliesTickets.com or just walk up to the box office prior to each game.

Thursday, September 2 at 7:05pm: Cheers, everyone! Happy Budweiser Thirsty Thursday! Grab a drink with family and friends tonight at Segra Park where all draft beer and fountain sodas are half-priced. Plus, you can also get $2 Bud Light pints at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar all night long. Don’t forget to ask about our legendary Fireflies beer bats while you’re at the game!

Friday, September 3 at 7:05pm: College football is back! Wear your team colors and celebrate the start of college football with the Fireflies Friday night at Segra Park for College Colors Night presented by The COMET! We are also partnering with The COMET to “Stuff the Soda Cap” with school supplies! We need you to help us stuff the bus! Bring a school supply donation with you and get Buy One Get One Free tickets for the game tonight. Plus, it’s also a free shirt Friday! The first 1,000 fans in attendance will get a Fireflies COLA t-shirt. Gates open at 6pm and t-shirts will go fast so make sure to get there early!

Saturday, September 4 at 6:35pm: It’s decades night and this season we are celebrating a decade not too far in the past. Saturday night is 2000′s Night at Segra Park! Break out your denim-on-denim outfit and your Motorola Razor phone and join the Fireflies as we relive the Y-2-K decade! A walk through the gates is a walk back in time with a full 2000′s hits soundtrack and other blasts from the past. Make sure to stick around after the game for a 2000′s themed post-game fireworks show!

Sunday, September 5 at 5:05pm: It’s Sunday Fun-day at Segra Park as the Fireflies conclude their series against the Charleston RiverDogs at 5:05pm. Bring the kids and all their friends to the game with you for Kids Run the Bases! After the game on Sunday, kids will get to run the same bases as the Fireflies players thanks to Flight Adventure Park!

The Fireflies season is almost over with only 12 home games remaining on the schedule. Make sure you don’t miss out on any of the action! Tickets for this weekend’s games, plus all remaining Fireflies home games, can be purchased in advance online at FirefliesTickets.com or by walking up to the Fireflies Box Office day of the game. Updated information about ticket and stadium policies for the remainder of the 2021 season can be found on ColumbiaFireflies.com on our “What to Know Before You Go” page.

After this weekend, there are only six more chances left to catch the Fireflies before the end of the season. The team will play its final homestand of 2021 September 14 through 19. Head to ColumbiaFireflies.com to check out all the promotions happening that week!