Family Fun with the Fireflies

Sponsored - We have big FAMILY FUN coming at you two weeks in a row at Segra Park! Catch nonstop Fireflies baseball action plus all the fun and excitement that you can handle before the end of the summer. Grab the kids or bring your friends with you and enjoy a great summer night in the BullStreet District. This weekend at Segra Park features a t-shirt giveaway, a former World Series Champion, the lovable ZOOperstars, and a fireworks spectacular. Here is everything you don’t want to miss this weekend:

Wednesday, August 17 at 7:05pm: Happy White Claw Wednesday, everyone! What better way to get over the mid-week hump than by grabbing a drink with family and friends at the ballpark? Enjoy watching Fireflies baseball while sipping on a $5 White Claw Seltzer tonight at Segra Park.

Thursday, August 18 at 7:05pm: Cheers to another Budweiser Thirsty Thursday! Cool off with half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas plus $2 Bud Lights at Segra Park! Plus, in honor of House of the Dragon, test your Game of Thrones knowledge by taking part in Game of Thrones Trivia at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar throughout the game. Thursday night is also First Responders Night at Segra Park. Join us as we recognize 8 local heroes throughout the game.

Friday, August 19 at 7:05pm: IT’S T-SHIRT TIMEEEEEE!!! Who wants a free Fireflies t-shirt?! Join us at Segra Park for another Freebie Friday where the first 1000 fans through the gates will take home a Fireflies jersey t-shirt thanks to The COMET and Soda Cap Connector. Gates open at 6:00pm and t-shirts will go fast!

Saturday, August 20 at 6:05pm: Saturday night at Segra Park is Faith and Family Night presented by Columbia International University. Join the Fireflies and the lovable ZOOperstars for a night of family fun at the ballpark. We will also be joined by former New York Met, World Series Champion and local baseball Legend Mookie Wilson who will be in attendance to meet with fans from 6:45 to 7:30 before speaking post-game about his faith. Following Mookie’s speech, make sure to stick around for a post-game fireworks spectacular!

Sunday, August 21 at 5:05pm: Get ready for another Sunday Funday at Segra Park; this one is for the kids! Grab the whole family and close out your weekend with some Fireflies baseball Sunday night. Make sure to get to the ballpark early as some players will be signing pre-game autographs from 4 to 4:15. Then, make sure to stick around after the game for post-game kids run the bases!

Tickets for this weekend’s games, next week’s games, and all remaining 2022 Fireflies home games, are on sale now and can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 or by visiting the Fireflies Box Office in-person at Segra Park. The Fireflies are in action this weekend and next week (August 23-28). After these two weeks, the Fireflies return home for their final homestand of the season September 6-11. Individual game ticket prices range from $5 to $12 and premium seating options are available starting at $14 per person. There is something fun for everyone happening at the ballpark every night of the week.