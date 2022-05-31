Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbia Fireflies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbia Fireflies, visit https://www.firefliestickets.com/web/

Cheers, Fireflies fans! If you are 21 years of age and older, then this is the article for you.

Picture this: it is a beautiful summer night, the perfect night for a baseball game. Not too hot, not too cool. You’re at Segra Park watching a Fireflies game with your family and friends. Everyone is having a great time. You buy a drink that you got at a great value, crack it open, and take a nice cool sip. You sit back and take it all in because it has been a great night at the ballpark.

That could be you. And that drink you got at a great value? We have those available every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night. Want to hear more about how you can treat yourself to a summer night well spent at the ballpark? We thought so. Keep reading!

First, allow us to introduce you to Miller Lite $2 Tuesdays. Every Tuesday night at Segra Park, you can get $2 popcorn, hot dogs, fountain sodas AND $2 Miller Lite 12oz cans all game long. That’s right, you can treat your entire family to a baseball game and a meal without breaking the bank.

Next, meet our friend White Claw Wednesday. Every Wednesday game - day game, night game, everything in between - you can enjoy $5 16oz White Claw Seltzers. Bonus, make sure to look out for the occasional paws and claws Wednesday night on our Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer!

And last, but certainly not least, kick off your weekend the right way with Budweiser Thirsty ThursdayTM. Every Thursday night you can enjoy half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas plus $2 12oz Bud Light cans. What better way to start the weekend then grabbing a cold one at the ballpark with all your friend?! It’s time for you to become a regular at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar. New this year, Thursdays are even better than just the drink specials. At each Thirsty Thursday game, you can now enjoy either a themed trivia contest or a live band out at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar in centerfield. It’s not a baseball game, it’s the full downtown experience. You can check out the full Budweiser Thirsty Thursday special online here.

School is out and its officially summer break which means the Fireflies have your summer night plans covered. Tickets for all 2022 Fireflies home games, including all Miller Lite $2 Tuesdays, White Claw Wednesdays and Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays are on sale now and can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 or by visiting the Fireflies Box Office in-person at Segra Park. Individual game ticket prices range from $5 to $12 and premium seating options are available starting at $14 per person. JUST LAUNCHED: Check out our brand-new Value Deals that are perfect way to take the whole family out to the ballgame any night of the week!