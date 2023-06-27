Celebrate Independence Day at Segra Park

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbia Fireflies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbia Fireflies, visit https://www.milb.com/columbia

Guess who’s back? Back again. The Fireflies are back, tell a friend.

We’re back for our second straight week of Fireflies baseball at Segra Park. If you weren’t able to join us last week, no worries at all because the fun continues this Wednesday through Monday and continues straight into our July 4th celebrations. During this second week of games, you can meet QB1 Thursday night, get a free shirt Friday night, swim to Bikini Bottom Saturday night, or celebrate the U S of A in multiple different ways on multiple different days. We’ve got your Independence Day plans covered! Here’s everything coming up at Segra Park this weekend. It’s going to be a blast!

Thursday, June 29 at 7:05pm: It’s another Budweiser Thirsty Thursday…but with a Garnet & Black twist. In case you’ve forgotten, Thirsty Thursdays at Segra Park are as easy as 1, 2, 3 this season. Sip on $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic draft beers and $3 craft draft beers and cocktails all night long! Here’s the twist, Gamecock fans take notice, Spencer Rattler will be joining us at the ballpark tonight and he will be meeting fans and signing autographs from 7:30 to 8:30pm. Here’s your chance to meet QB1!

Friday, June 30 at 7:05pm: First you voted on the design, now it’s time to get your free shirt! Friday Night at Segra Park, the first 1000 fans through the gates will take home a Fireflies t-shirt thanks to Velocity Clinical Research featuring the design that you guys voted for in ColaToday. Gates open at 6pm and shirts will go fast so make sure to get here early on Friday!

Saturday, July 1 at 6:05pm: Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?! Spongebob SquarePants! Segra Park is going underwater as it turns into Bikini Bottom Saturday night for Nickelodeon Spongebob SquarePants Night! Bikini Bottoms favorite residents, SpongeBob and his best friend Patrick Star, will be in attendance to meet fans and take photos from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. Plus, stick around after the game for a post-game fireworks show that even Squidward would enjoy.

Sunday, July 2 at 5:05pm: Happy Sunday Funday, Fireflies fans! The fun happening Sunday night at Segra Park begins with pre-game player autographs from 4 to 4:30 and concludes with post-game kids run the bases presented by Bang Back Pinball Lounge. Sunday night is also Military Appreciation Night presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina. Join us as we honor and recognize military heroes from our local community throughout the game.

Monday, July 3 at 6:05pm: Yep, you read that right, we’re playing on a Monday! Join us Monday night for our most popular game of the season, our Independence Day Celebration presented by Dynamic Marine and Motor Sports. What goes together more than baseball, America and fireworks? Speaking of fireworks, Monday’s night fireworks show will be a DOUBLE fireworks show you won’t want to miss.

After Monday, the team may have hit the road, but the celebration continues at Segra Park! Join us Tuesday, July 4th for Fireworks with the Phil, our third annual patriotic orchestral concert in partnership with the South Carolina Philharmonic. The concert will begin at 8pm and will conclude with a fireworks show worthy of July 4th. In fact, they are the only fireworks happening in town that night!

Tickets for this week’s games, Fireworks with the Phil, and all remaining 2023 Fireflies home games, are on sale now. Tickets start at just $5 for those who purchase their tickets in advance. Remember, when you buy early you save money and have fun with us at Segra Park this summer! Tickets can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, over the phone by calling the Dukes Investigations Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 ext 1, or in-person at the Dukes Investigations Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park. We hope to see you soon!