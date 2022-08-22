Avengers Assemble at Segra Park this Weekend

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbia Fireflies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbia Fireflies, visit https://www.firefliestickets.com/web/.

The Fireflies are back, back again, at Segra Park for an action-packed weekend! Grab the kids or bring your friends with you and enjoy a great summer night in the BullStreet District. Join us as we pay homage to Game of Thrones House of the Dragon with a House Fireflies t-shirt giveaway on Friday night, and then play host to two of the Avengers on Saturday Night for Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night. We can do this all day, and we love you 3000. Check out all the details of the weekend below so you don’t miss any of the world saving adventure.

Thursday, August 25 at 7:05pm: Happy Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, Fireflies fans! Enjoy half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas plus $2 Bud Lights with friends at Segra Park. Kick off Marvel Defenders of the Diamond weekend and test your Marvel fandom by participating in Marvel movie trivia at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar throughout the game tonight. Plus, it’s UofSC Night at Segra Park. Join us as we recognize the 2022 National Champion South Carolina Women’s Basketball team during the game and get autographs from a few Gamecock Football players.

Friday, August 26 at 7:05pm: Calling all GOT fans; this Freebie Friday’s giveaway pays homage to the release of the new Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. The first 1000 fans through the gates at Segra Park will take home a fire breathing House Fireflies t-shirt thanks to The Blood Connection. Gates open at 6:00pm and t-shirts will go fast!

Saturday, August 27 at 6:05pm: Avengers, assemble!! This Saturday night is Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond night at Segra Park. The Fireflies will face off against the Salem Red Sox with the help of Black Panther and Black Widow who will be in attendance to meet fans from 6pm to 8:30pm. The Fireflies will also be wearing commemorative Black Panther jerseys throughout the game in honor of South Carolina native, the Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda Forever. After the game, make sure to stick around for the postgame fireworks presented by the Charles Manley Real Estate Group.

Sunday, August 28 at 5:05pm: It’s another Sunday Funday at Segra Park! Grab the whole family and close out your weekend with some Fireflies baseball Sunday night. Make sure to get to the ballpark early as some players will be signing pre-game autographs from 4 to 4:15. Then, stick around after the game for post-game kids run the bases! Sunday Night is also a Joe Torre Safe at Home game, bringing awareness to domestic violence.

After this weekend’s games, the Fireflies return home for their final homestand of the 2022 season September 6 through 11. Tickets for this weekend’s games and all September games can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 or by visiting the Fireflies Box Office in-person at Segra Park. Individual game ticket prices range from $5 to $12 and premium seating options are available starting at $14 per person. There is something fun for everyone happening at the ballpark every night of the week!