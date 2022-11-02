Play on State Street at West Columbia’s Fall Back Fest!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of City of West Columbia and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about City of West Columbia, visit https://westcolumbiasc.gov/
Make plans to celebrate fall at West Columbia’s 6th Annual Fall Back Fest this Friday, November 4, 2022. Local artists will be painting temporary murals on the street, shops stay open late to sip, dine, shop, and stroll along State Street while enjoying the festive ambiance with café lights zigzagging across the street. For more shopping options, head west to the Interactive Art Park and find more diverse gift options at the Meeting Street Artisan Market Night Market. Free to attend.
When: Friday, November 4, 2022, from 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Where: 100 Block of State Street in West Columbia, SC
What:
- Local artists paint temporary murals on the street.
- Seventy Six & Sunny and Prettier Than Matt, playing live
- Shops open late to sip, dine, shop, and stroll along State Street
- Meeting Street Artisan Market Night Market with more artist demonstrations
Visit our Facebook to learn more about the event!
Live Music Seventy Six & Sunny
Prettier Than Matt
Shops
Three Oaks Florist and Interiors
Ed’s Editions BookStore
Spa 131
State Street Trading Company
West Point Coins
Rob Shaw Gallery and Framing
The Warehouse SC
Tall Oaks Boutique
Gentleman’s Quarters
Live Mural Art
Laura Day
Alan Pearsall
Dylan Fouste
Lucas Sams
Alicia Leeke
Michael Krajewski
Shaina Manuel
Colleen Dwyer
Kristin Holzer
Chris Yarborough
Caricatures: Kate Batten
Food & Beverages
State Street Pub
New Brookland Tavern
Terra
WECO Bottle & Biergarten
Breakfast at Ruiz
The Hideout in WECO
D’s Wings
Cafe Strudel West Columbia
Black Rooster
Al’s Upstairs
Haute Dog Lady
Mary’s Arepas
Cox Family BBQ
Yummiez Savage Craft Ale Works
$5 off your ride!
Uber: https://r.uber.com/reLAlBYxeRp
Lyft: FBFEVENT22