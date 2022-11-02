Play on State Street at West Columbia’s Fall Back Fest!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of City of West Columbia and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about City of West Columbia, visit https://westcolumbiasc.gov/

Make plans to celebrate fall at West Columbia’s 6th Annual Fall Back Fest this Friday, November 4, 2022. Local artists will be painting temporary murals on the street, shops stay open late to sip, dine, shop, and stroll along State Street while enjoying the festive ambiance with café lights zigzagging across the street. For more shopping options, head west to the Interactive Art Park and find more diverse gift options at the Meeting Street Artisan Market Night Market. Free to attend.

When: Friday, November 4, 2022, from 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Where: 100 Block of State Street in West Columbia, SC

What:

Local artists paint temporary murals on the street.

Seventy Six & Sunny and Prettier Than Matt, playing live

Shops open late to sip, dine, shop, and stroll along State Street

Meeting Street Artisan Market Night Market with more artist demonstrations

Visit our Facebook to learn more about the event!

Live Music Seventy Six & Sunny

Prettier Than Matt

Shops

Three Oaks Florist and Interiors

Ed’s Editions BookStore

Spa 131

State Street Trading Company

West Point Coins

Rob Shaw Gallery and Framing

The Warehouse SC

Tall Oaks Boutique

Gentleman’s Quarters

Live Mural Art

Laura Day

Alan Pearsall

Dylan Fouste

Lucas Sams

Alicia Leeke

Michael Krajewski

Shaina Manuel

Colleen Dwyer

Kristin Holzer

Chris Yarborough

Caricatures: Kate Batten

Food & Beverages

State Street Pub

New Brookland Tavern

Terra

WECO Bottle & Biergarten

Breakfast at Ruiz

The Hideout in WECO

D’s Wings

Cafe Strudel West Columbia

Black Rooster

Al’s Upstairs

Haute Dog Lady

Mary’s Arepas

Cox Family BBQ

Yummiez Savage Craft Ale Works

$5 off your ride!

Uber: https://r.uber.com/reLAlBYxeRp

Lyft: FBFEVENT22