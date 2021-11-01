Sponsored - The City of West Columbia is holding the 5th Annual Fall Back Fest!

It will be held on the 100-300 Block of State Street, West Columbia, SC, Friday, November 5, 2021, from 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM. The event is a party in the street with music by Tokyo Joe and Going Commando. Shops on State and Meeting Streets will be open late to get your holiday shopping started. Artists will be painting on the street during the event. Food and drink vendors will line the street as well. A special night edition of the Meeting Street Artisan Market will be held in the Interactive Art Park with live art demonstrations from vendors at the market.

Shopping

Three Oaks Florist and Interiors

Ed’s Editions BookStore

Cherry’s Delight

Spa 131

State Street Trading Company

West Point Coins

Rob Shaw Gallery and Framing

Gentleman’s Quarters

The Warehouse SC

Tall Oaks Boutique

Jak’s Essentials

Studio 221

Live Mural Art

Alyssa Castelluccio

JJ Burton

Dylan Fouste

Lucas Sams

Alicia Leeke

Christine Lufty Crawford

Alan Pearsall

Abstract Alexandra

Michael Krajewski

Shaina Manuel

Caricatures: Kate Batten

Food & Beverages

State Street Pub

New Brookland Tavern

Primal Gourmet

Terra

WECO Bottle & Biergarten

The Hideout in WECO

D’s Wings

Cafe Strudel West Columbia

Black Rooster

Al’s Upstairs

Fleur de Licious Creole

Night edition of the Meeting Street Artisan Market, located in the Interactive Art Park.

Vendors

AG’s Artistry

Art that Works

Benji Hicks Art

Big Sid’s Happy Place Designs

Bitz of Memory

Brickhouse Gourmet Coffee and Tea Company

Cindy’s Turn fka: Tuppgun

Colleen Doodles

eep creative

Entangled Jewelry

John-Nicole Creations

MILKA METHOD CANDLE CO

Mopickles

Reveca Camacho Designs

The Hope Chest

An UBER/LYFT pickup area will be in the West Columbia Interactive Art Park located at 425 Meeting Street. Use the LYFT or UBER links https://lyft.com/lp/FBFEVENT21 or https://r.uber.com/rYwijEbAYjO for $5 off your ride.

For more information, visit the event page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/602063300833253