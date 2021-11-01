Sponsored - The City of West Columbia is holding the 5th Annual Fall Back Fest!
It will be held on the 100-300 Block of State Street, West Columbia, SC, Friday, November 5, 2021, from 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM. The event is a party in the street with music by Tokyo Joe and Going Commando. Shops on State and Meeting Streets will be open late to get your holiday shopping started. Artists will be painting on the street during the event. Food and drink vendors will line the street as well. A special night edition of the Meeting Street Artisan Market will be held in the Interactive Art Park with live art demonstrations from vendors at the market.
Shopping
- Three Oaks Florist and Interiors
- Ed’s Editions BookStore
- Cherry’s Delight
- Spa 131
- State Street Trading Company
- West Point Coins
- Rob Shaw Gallery and Framing
- Gentleman’s Quarters
- The Warehouse SC
- Tall Oaks Boutique
- Jak’s Essentials
- Studio 221
Live Mural Art
- Alyssa Castelluccio
- JJ Burton
- Dylan Fouste
- Lucas Sams
- Alicia Leeke
- Christine Lufty Crawford
- Alan Pearsall
- Abstract Alexandra
- Michael Krajewski
- Shaina Manuel
- Caricatures: Kate Batten
Food & Beverages
- State Street Pub
- New Brookland Tavern
- Primal Gourmet
- Terra
- WECO Bottle & Biergarten
- The Hideout in WECO
- D’s Wings
- Cafe Strudel West Columbia
- Black Rooster
- Al’s Upstairs
- Fleur de Licious Creole
Night edition of the Meeting Street Artisan Market, located in the Interactive Art Park.
Vendors
- AG’s Artistry
- Art that Works
- Benji Hicks Art
- Big Sid’s Happy Place Designs
- Bitz of Memory
- Brickhouse Gourmet Coffee and Tea Company
- Cindy’s Turn fka: Tuppgun
- Colleen Doodles
- eep creative
- Entangled Jewelry
- John-Nicole Creations
- MILKA METHOD CANDLE CO
- Mopickles
- Reveca Camacho Designs
- The Hope Chest
An UBER/LYFT pickup area will be in the West Columbia Interactive Art Park located at 425 Meeting Street. Use the LYFT or UBER links https://lyft.com/lp/FBFEVENT21 or https://r.uber.com/rYwijEbAYjO for $5 off your ride.
For more information, visit the event page:
https://www.facebook.com/events/602063300833253