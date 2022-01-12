New Businesses in Cherokee County you should check out in 2022!

Volt Nutrition

Located just outside Downtown Murphy, Volt Nutrition is the home of well over 100 specialty teas, coffees, and protein shakes with names ranging from the “Red High Heel” to “Captain America” and “Golden Girls”. Along with the flavorful drinks and fun names, Volt Nutrition offers a friendly, welcoming atmosphere, and a one of a kind refreshment experience!

Olive’s Porch

Olive’s Porch is a new Folk School community gathering place in downtown Murphy. The location will feature a large classroom, a retail shop showcasing the work of Appalachian artists, and a studio maker space for an artist in residence program. Olive’s Porch will invite locals and visitors to learn about and participate in traditional Appalachian crafts, music, and dance!

Homespun Hobbies

Located in Downtown Andrews, Homespun Hobbies is a warm and cheerful bakery and custom home decor shop. Owned and operated by a mother-daughter duo, these two create fresh homemade treats everyday! We recommend getting there early because they go quick!

The Mason Bar

If you’re looking for great live music, a drink, and a good time, The Mason Bar is the place to be! Located in the heart of Downtown Murphy, The Mason Bar is the perfect evening hang out spot to jam out to local musicians and enjoy a tasty cocktail. We can’t wait to see you there!

Mountain Mornings Café

Coming to Downtown Murphy in late 2022, Mountain Mornings Café is the perfect brunch spot! Serving monster pancakes, hot coffee, and all other things that make breakfast wonderful. Come enjoy the downtown view while you sip your morning coffee!