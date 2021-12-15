Fun Winter Activities, when it’s too Cold to be Outside!

Cherokee County Historical Museum

Escape indoors to the Cherokee County Historical Museum, filled with rich history on the Cherokee Indians, the blue marble courthouse, what downtown Murphy looked like in the 1950s and so much more! With so much history and knowledge you’ll easily lose track of time!

Christmas Window Display Cruise

Grab a coffee or hot chocolate to go and cruise downtown Murphy! Enjoy all the twinkling lights and unique Christmas displays in each window!

Shop Marketplace Antiques

Get lost in Western Carolina’s largest consignment shop! Marketplace is open 7 days a week and has an array of antiques and hand-crafted items, enjoy a look into the past through the maze of Marketplace Antiques.

The Murphy Art Center

Explore the MAC when the winter cold gets too fierce! The MAC offers several art galleries and various mediums such as sculptures, wood carving, painting, photography and so much more! All art has been created locally and if you find something you just can’t part with, most items are available for purchase.

Blue Ridge Olive Oil Company

Visit the Blue Ridge Olive Oil Company and explore their locally crafted selection of olive oils! With hundreds of flavors to choose from, grab a few and head back to the cabin to create a feast!