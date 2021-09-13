Top 5 Fall Leaf Viewing Spots in Cherokee County, NC

Sponsored -

1. Panther Top- Murphy, NC

Panther Top is a moderate 2.3 mile hike, round-trip, with a stunning mountain view and a picturesque fire tower awaiting you at the top. Panther Top is about a 15 minute drive from downtown Murphy and is the perfect spot to capture a colorful fall mountainscape photo.

2. The Murphy River Walk- Murphy, NC

The Murphy River Walk is an accessible, scenic, and serene trail. The trail is 4 miles total and has several different entry and exit points, you can enjoy river views the entire duration of your walk as well as the beautiful fall foliage. The Murphy River Walk is only 5 minutes from downtown Murphy.

3. Heritage Park- Andrews, NC

Heritage Park in Andrews is not only a disc golf course but also a great walking trail! Located in the heart of the valley, the park is a mile loop with wide mountain views. The walking trails are level gravel, making them accessible for all ages and pets.

4. The John C. Campbell Folk School- Brasstown, NC

The folk school is a unique treasure you will only find here in Cherokee County! Widely known for the authentic artistic experiences, many overlook the peaceful walking trails located throughout the campus. These trails showcase not only the folk school but the stunning area within which the school is located

5. Piney Knob Trails- Murphy, NC

Piney Knob mountain biking and walking trails are the perfect place to experience the fall foliage in the heart of the mountains. Enjoy the fall colors by walking the various trails at Piney Knob. These trails range from easy to difficult and are the perfect escape without venturing too far from downtown Murphy.

