Summer is Festival Season!

Aside from tons of free outdoor activities, such as hiking, biking, and swimming, Summer in Cherokee County is the beginning of outdoor festival season and live music! Check out the list below for free or low-cost events to check out on your next adventure to the mountains!

Food Truck Friday - Bring your appetite to Andrews! Join us In Downtown Andrews for Food Truck Friday on the 2nd Friday of every month. Enjoy a variety of fresh food made on the spot by local food trucks, local vendors, and live music in the park!

Artwalk - The Artwalk has returned to Downtown Murphy for the Summer and it is bigger and better than ever! Local artists, vendors, and live musicians line the sidewalks to show off their craft. Come and stroll the streets and soak in the mountain culture!

John C. Campbell Folk School Live Concerts & Dancing - Put your dancing shoes on for weekly live music and dancing at the John C. Campbell Folk school!

J & J Getaway Concert & Camping Series - Enjoy the great outdoors, live music from local bands and musicians and food from local food trucks on site at J & J Getaway! If the night ends too late, book a cabin or a campsite and stay a little longer!

Hometown Celebration Recreation Events - It wouldn’t be Summer without splash contests, horseshoes, relay races, and so many more fun summer activities at the Andrews Recreation Park on July 2, 2022! After the day of festivities, watch fireworks in the park!

Fourth of July Festivities- Konaheata Park in Murphy, NC is the place to be on the fourth of July! Hot air balloon rides, a fishing derby, peanut drop, and many more activities will be followed with fireworks in the park that evening!

