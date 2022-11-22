Winter Wonders in Cherokee County!

Sponsored - Many visitors believe that Fall is the most wonderful time to visit the mountains, and with all the vibrant changing colors, they wouldn’t be wrong. However, the Winter season in Cherokee County is truly magical. The mountain colors may be long faded, but they are replaced by a buzzing energy and joy throughout the communities. Weekends are packed with festive events, tree lightings, parades, and locally made goodies you can’t find anywhere else! We are happy to share this secret because, trust us, you don’t want to miss out on a Mountain Christmas season!

★ Murphy Art Walk- December 2, 2022 (5pm-8pm):

- Everyone knows that the December Art walk is the biggest and best of the year! Get all your Christmas shopping done in an evening, plus you can support local artists and vendors! Bundle up and join us Downtown!

★ Murphy Santa Pub Crawl- December 2, 2022 (4pm-9pm):

- Join in on a new Christmas tradition filled with holiday cheer! Visit 10 different breweries and restaurants and sample the Christmas delight each has to offer!

★ Murphy Mountain Christmas Festival- December 2-4, 2022:

- You won’t want to miss this 3-day Holiday extravaganza! The streets of Downtown Murphy will be lined with local vendors, local food, and local beer! Santa will also be making an appearance, top the day off with some whipped cream and marshmallows and join in on the Cocoa Crawl!

★ Murphy Christmas Parade- December 3, 2022 (6pm):

- As if there wasn’t enough going on in Murphy, you can’t miss this annual Christmas Parade! Guaranteed to be brighter and even more festive than last year! Don’t forget a bag for all the candy you’ll collect!

★ Andrews Christmas Parade- December 10, 2022 (5:30pm):

- There is no better tradition than the Andrews Christmas parade, filled with small town charm and a coziness that keeps you warm in the cold evening!