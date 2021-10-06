Fall Festivities in the Mountains

Sponsored - There is nothing like experiencing the mountains in the Fall! From the crisp, cool air to the vibrant fall hues surrounding you, it is truly one of a kind and best experienced here in Cherokee County.

October not only paints our mountains with the colors of fall, but brings lively fall festivals and events exclusive to our area. Like the OktoberFest held in Andrews, NC! Held on Main Street right in Downtown Andrews, Oktoberfest features several local breweries and wineries, local artisans, and live music!

Downtown Murphy will be hosting a “Paint the Town Fall” window design contest Saturday, October 9 from 9:00am - 6:00pm! Artists of all ages are invited to paint window displays in store front windows free of charge! All supplies are provided, all that is required is an imagination! Prizes for the best paintings will be awarded!

Both Downtown Murphy and Andrews are hosting trick-or-treat events Saturday, October 30th for adults and children alike! Downtown Murphy will have a trick-or-treat shop hop, stop into each local business for a treat! Downtown Andrews will be hosting trunk or treat in front of all storefronts, so families can walk up and down Main street safely. Both events will begin at 3pm.

For more information on our events Click Here