Check off your Summer Bucket List in Cherokee County!

Check off your Summer Bucket List in Cherokee County!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cherokee County, NC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cherokee County, NC, visit visitccnc.com.

Summer is nearing an end, but before the school year begins and the days get shorter, let’s mark off those final bucket list items! We have made the ultimate Summer Bucket List to help you make the most out of the final days of Summer!

● Whitewater rafting at the NOC

● Kayak the Valley River

● Mountain Biking at Piney Knob trails

● Finish a Monster Milkshake from Mimos Ice Cream

● Try a dish from every truck at Food Truck Friday

● Enjoy live music in the park at the Andrews Opry

● Make s’mores by the campfire

● Walk the whole River Walk trail

● Hike to the top of Panther Top

● Play Disc Golf at Heritage Park

● Try every taco filling at Santo Nino

● Buy a new book from the Curiosity Shop Bookstore

● Try a new Summer drink from the Mason Bar

● Visit the Murphy Farmers Market

● Discover a new artist at the Murphy Art Walk

● Drive a Porsche at with Appalachian Driving Experience

Soak up the last bit of Summer and plan your weekend getaway in Cherokee County today! Visit www.visitccnc.com to help you plan your trip and stay up to date on upcoming events!