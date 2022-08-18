Late Summer & Early Fall Events in Cherokee County!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cherokee Co. NC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cherokee Co. NC, visit https://www.visitccnc.com

While we are so looking forward to the crisp fall air and the colorful mountain views, a great vacation is all about enjoying the moment! So, we are soaking up all the last bits of warm summer weather we can until we jump into fall! However, we know some of you are already putting out the pumpkin spice scented candles! So, we have made a list of the best events and activities to do in Cherokee County that will carry you through late Summer and Fall!

● Tasty Tuesdays in Downtown Murphy- This food truck & live music event is held at the L&N Depot every second and fourth Tuesday of the month through October from 5-8pm!

● Food Truck Friday- Cherokee County is food truck crazy! Going on its second year, Food Truck Friday is the place to be on the second Friday of every month! Beginning at 5pm with live music, local vendors, and a wide selection of food trucks from all over. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening!

● Cherokee County Fair- The first annual county fair is being held in Andrews, NC at the Andrews Recreation Park! Join us September 16 & 17 for live music, fantastic food, local vendors, a petting zoo, games and fun for everyone in the family! For more information visit www.CherokeeCountyNCfair.org

● Murphy Art Walk- A community staple, the Art Walk is a must when visiting Cherokee County! Local artists line the streets of Downtown on the first Friday of every month through December.

The Andrews Opry- A new local artist or band is brought to the outdoor stage at the Andrews Recreation Park every third Friday of the month! Bring a chair or sit in the large Adirondack chairs provided! Pack a cooler of your favorite drinks and enjoy treats from the local food trucks on site! Beginning at 7:30 pm, we’ll see you there!