Calling All Leaf Lookers!!

The mountains are breathtaking all year around, but especially so in the fall! The patchwork quilt of colors draped across the mountains are vibrant, full and bring visitors to our area from all over the world! We already know you are planning your leaf looking trip, so here are some of our favorite spots to get the best views (and Instagram pics) along with a guide to help you plan your trip around peak fall color!

● Heritage Park Trail- Andrews, NC

● Panther Top Tower- Murphy, NC

● The Murphy River Walk- Murphy, NC

● Wayah Bald Tower- Franklin, NC

● The Cherohala Skyway- Robbinsville, NC

● Joyce Kilmer Forest- Robbinsville, NC