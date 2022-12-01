Extend a Hand to Those in Need

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Chapin We Care and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Chapin We Care, visit https://www.chapinwecare.org/.

Chapin We Care is a Christian organization that provides food and financial support with dignity and compassion to anyone in need.

They have served Chapin and the surrounding community for over 36 years, serving an average of over 700 individuals every month. They provide food distribution, assistance with utilities, kerosene and gasoline vouchers, and vouchers to a local thrift store for clothing and household items. In addition to their physical location, they also serve 400 additional people through their mobile pantry distribution in Newberry County.

This year alone, We Care has distributed $1,500,000 worth of food and paid close to $120,000 in client utility assistance!

We Care continues to be grateful for the Angel Award they received from the SC Secretary of State in 2017, averaging $0.94 of every dollar going directly to client services. This lifetime award is awarded only to those non-profits with the highest stewardship standards, and they are extremely grateful for the public trust imparted through this award.

How Can You Help?

We Care is supported by churches, businesses, civic groups, schools, and individuals who are committed to helping their neighbors in need.

They are always in need of food donations, financial donations, and volunteers! Currently, their most needed items for the month of December are:

1. Jelly and jam

2. Canned tomatoes

3. Oatmeal

4. Canned beef stew

5. Collard greens

6. Peanut butter

7. Corn muffin mix

8. Instant potatoes

9. Large cans of baked beans

10. Jell-O

Laundry detergent, toiletries, and paper products are also needed year-round! If you would like to donate or volunteer, please visit www.chapinwecare.org for more information.