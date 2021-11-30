Camp Cole’s First Summer

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Camp Cole and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Camp Cole, visit https://www.campcole.org

During our first summer at Camp Cole, we served over 500 campers with illnesses, disabilities, and life challenges. Among our campers were children who have cancer, have experienced or are currently experiencing homelessness or are from low-income families, have Down Syndrome, autism, sickle cell disease, and many other life challenges. This video perfectly sums up the hoy that was experienced during the Summer 2021 at Camp Cole.

