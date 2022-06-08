Pre-Father’s Day Comedy Show Sip And Paint (S.L.A.P.P.)

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Boss Ladi Star and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Boss Ladi Star, visit https://www.bossladistar.com/.

The ultimate sip and paint experience with a twist of comedy.

Sip Laugh and Paint Party (S.L.A.P.P.) also known as Simpli Wisdom Inc. is a nonprofit organization located in Columbia South Carolina with entities in other locations.

S.L.A.P.P. offers a new fun opportunity for fundraising by partnering with other businesses to raise funds for the community one event at a time.

On June 13 S.L.A.P.P. with Yo Daddy will be at my House restaurant and bar located at 7205 Two Notch Rd.

The ticket price includes your meal a drink the comedy show your canvas paint supplies and music by DJ CAL. Doors open at 6 PM, take a spin with FOUR BROWN GIRLS PHOTOBOOTH and join A THINKING KINGDOM PRODUCTION while they record the event and LA FOTO captures candid moments with the guests. Be sure to watch Soda City Live June 10 at 3 PM to gain access to discounted promo codes get more details on how to join future S.L.A.P.P. events and become a sponsor like PALEXANDERWEAR.COM and BATESSQUAD.COM

Tickets are available on eventbrite: SLAPPYODADDY.EVENTBRITE.COM

You can contact the Moderator Boss Ladi Star42 on IG or BOSSLADISTAR.COM

We look forward to seeing you at our events or hosting a S.L.A.P.P. event of your very own.