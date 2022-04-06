Let’s Meat Less and Blue Bike SC Launch Initiative to Promote Healthy Lifestyle and Local Restaurants

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Blue Bike SC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Blue Bike SC, visit https://bluebikesc.wixsite.com/meatlessbikemore.

Let’s Meat Less and Blue Bike SC have partnered to bring Soda Citizens a fun and delicious opportunity to lessen their impact on the environment and improve their health called “Meat Less. Bike More. South Carolina”. The month-long campaign will feature a selection of local restaurants that are participants of Meatless Monday Columbia and offer plant-based meals. The restaurants will be featured on Blue Bike’s map as points of interest. During this campaign Blue Bike SC and Let’s Meat Less will host five free group rides to neighborhood restaurants where participants can support local businesses by purchasing a plant-based meal.

“Meat Less Bike More is part of the Let’s Meat Less mission to empower eating habits that positively impact health, the environment and our community. Most of the group rides are on Mondays or Tuesdays, so as with Meatless Monday Columbia, we’re sending customers to fabulous local restaurants on days that traditionally draw less business. This is a wonderful opportunity to unite our city around a common good,” said Sue Doran, Registered Dietitian, and founder of the non-profit organization Let’s Meat Less.

“We’re excited to show the importance of Blue Bike to the people who live, work, and play in Columbia,” said Eshana Young-Pierre, Marking and Communications Manager at Blue Bike SC. “Bike share is a great asset to our city, supports healthy, well-connected communities and is an eco-friendly way for people to explore Columbia.”

The group rides to restaurants will be led by Scott Nuelken, Executive Director of the Cola Town Bike Collective. Bike riders will receive a t-shirt and be entered into a raffle to win a $50 restaurant gift card, an Annual Pass to ride Blue Bike SC, and other gifts. A social media raffle for five, $25 restaurant gift cards and prize packs will be given away to those who post a photo of their bike and plant-based meal with the hashtag #MeatLessBikeMoreSC and follow @letsmeatless and @bluebikesc on Instagram or Twitter.

The campaign will run from April 18th through May 15th. The featured restaurants on Blue Bike’s map include: A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen, Jake’s, Good Life Café, Enzo’s Delicatessen, and II Giorgione. For more information about how to enter the raffle, group ride routes, and restaurant menu options, visit https://bluebikesc.com/news/detail/meatlessbikemore

Join us on the following group rides to local restaurants

About Blue Bike SC: Blue Bike SC is a public, self-serve bike share system designed for short trips. The system is managed by the City of Columbia and Bewegen, who oversee the supply, installation, and ongoing operations, and is sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina and The COMET. Currently, one-third of the fleet is equipped with electric-assist motors, that provide riders with an extra boost when pedaling. Eighteen stations have been installed to date, reaching the neighborhoods of downtown Columbia and the entertainment districts. The Blue Bike program is a direct result of the Walk Bike Columbia Master Plan and the associated Bike Share Plan initiated by the City of Columbia’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC). Learn more at BlueBikesc.com or call (877) 460-2435.

About Let’s Meat Less: Let’s Meat Less is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Columbia, SC, founded in 2020 to educate and empower eating habits that positively impact human health, the environment, our community, and farmed animals. Founder, Sue Doran, MS, RDN, is a licensed registered dietitian nutritionist, UofSC alum and longtime Columbia resident. Following years of nutrition consultations with hospital patients, she now spends her time on the prevention side of eating. Follow along and learn more at @letsmeatless and LetsMeatLess.com and contact us at info@letsmeatless.com