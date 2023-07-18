Avengers Assemble at Segra Park

Sponsored - You could be the hero this city deserves by joining us for a Fireflies game during this heroic week at Segra Park! First, we recognize Cancer Warriors on Stand Up to Cancer Night, then we fly high with a Cayden Wallace Super Hero Bobblehead giveaway before landing into Marvel Defenders of the Diamond night, capping off the week of heroics with Teacher Appreciation Night. Help us defend the BullStreet District against our enemies while we recognize different kinds of superheroes throughout the week. Here’s the full slate of gameday details:

Wednesday, July 26 at 7:05pm: It’s paws and claws at Segra Park tonight, y’all! Get the friend group together and bring your drinking paw-tner to the game with you because tonight is a Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer game! It’s the biggest doggy play date in Columbia and the secret is out, your pup loves coming to the ballpark with you! While your dog enjoys their puppy play date, you can enjoy $5 16oz White Claw Seltzers on this White Claw Wednesday.

Thursday, July 27 at 7:05pm: Happy Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, Fireflies fans! Cheers to a summer night well spent at the ballpark with family and friends! Thirsty Thursdays are as easy as 1, 2, 3! Enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic draft beers and $3 craft draft beers and cocktails. Thursday night at Segra Park is also Stand Up To Cancer Night presented by Aflac. Join us as we honor Cancer Warriors throughout the game; fighters, survivors, and those in our lives we have lost to the fight.

Friday, July 28 at 7:05pm: It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a Cayden Wallace bobblehead! Our heroic week at Segra Park continues Friday night with a Cayden Wallace Super Hero bobblehead giveaway for the first 1000 fans in attendance thanks to SAFE Federal Credit Union. Gates open at 6pm Friday night and bobbleheads will go fast so make sure to get to the ballpark early!

Saturday, July 29 at 6:05pm: Avengers, Assemble! Saturday night at Segra Park is Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night. Meet your favorite Marvel Superheroes, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man while you’re at the game. Plus, make sure to stick around after the game for a heroic post-game fireworks spectacular. We love you 3000, Fireflies fans.

Sunday, July 30 at 5:05pm: Close out your weekend with another Sunday Funday at Segra Park; this one is for the kids! The fun begins with pre-game player autographs from 4 to 4:30. Then make sure to stick around after the game for Kids Run the Bases, where your kids can run the same bases as the Fireflies thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge. Sunday night at Segra Park is also Teacher Appreciation Night at Segra Park presented by Webster University. Celebrate teachers, our local heroes, right before they get ready to go back to school.

Tickets for this week’s slate of games, and all remaining 2023 Fireflies home games, are on sale now. Tickets start at just $5 for those who purchase their tickets in advance. Remember, when you buy early you save money and have fun with us at Segra Park this summer! Tickets can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, over the phone by calling the Dukes Investigations Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 ext 1, or in-person at the Dukes Investigations Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park. We hope to see you soon!