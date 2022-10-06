Healthcare Is a Top Priority for This Local Company’s Team Members

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Amick Farms and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Amick Farms, visit https://www.amickfarms.com/

Batesburg, SC – Every October the color pink is seen everywhere – athletes, advertisements, health care centers. Amick Farms, located in Batesburg, South Carolina not only makes their team members health a priority, but lends a helping hand and is encouraging mammograms this October.

Throughout the month of October, Amick Farms encourages team members that have Amick Farms medical benefits to sign up for a mammogram at no out of pocket cost. But it gets better, Amick is bringing a mobile mammogram unit on-site so their team members do not have to facilitate transportation and/or have to use personal time for their health.

The on-site health care center has proven to be an asset to Amick team members since opening in February, offering health care at no out of pocket cost for any team member that enrolls in the Amick medical benefit plan.

Staffed by a third party, team members can be seen for anything from high cholesterol, diabetes, cold, flu, blood work, and more. Join the Amick Team today and take advantage of not only weekly income but a healthy lifestyle!

Apply today at www.countonamick.com.