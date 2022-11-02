Class A CDL Drivers Find Cash In Their Pockets

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Amick Farms and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Amick Farms, visit https://www.amickfarms.com

Batesburg, SC – Class A CDL drivers can earn extra cash when they join the Amick Team. Amick Farms is offering Class A CDL drivers a $2,500 signing bonus once hired.

Amick Farms offers their team members more than just a job – great medical benefits with multiple enrollment options, matched 401k, on-site healthcare, consistent weekly pay, paid vacation, and opportunity for growth.

Apply today at www.countonamick.com