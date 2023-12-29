SkyView
Kensington Announces Q4 2023 Fund Distributions

Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington announces distribution details for the Kensington Funds for the fourth quarter of 2023. See fund details below.

Kensington Asset Management
Kensington Asset Management(PRNewswire)

Kensington Funds' dividend dates:

Record Date: December 27, 2023

Ex-Dividend/Reinvest Date: December 28, 2023

Payable Date: December 28, 2023

Distributions are 100% ordinary income

Kensington Funds' distribution rates:

Ticker

Fund

Distribution Rate per Share ($)

KADAX

Kensington Active Advantage Fund, A

0.06927663

KADCX

Kensington Active Advantage Fund, C

0.05160143

KADIX

Kensington Active Advantage Fund, Inst.

0.07531578

KAMAX

Kensington Managed Income Fund, A

0.11895460

KAMCX

Kensington Managed Income Fund, C

0.09856843

KAMIX

Kensington Managed Income Fund, Inst.

0.12550424

DFNDX

Kensington Defender Fund, Inst.

0.09046503

Request a prospectus or a summary prospectus from your financial representative or by calling U.S. Bank Global Fund Services at (800) 799-2113 or access https://www.kensingtonassetmanagement.com/funds/documents. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This information can be found in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus which should be read carefully.

U.S. Bank Global Fund Services serves as transfer agent to the Fund and is not affiliated with the adviser or distributor.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This information can be found in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus which should be read carefully. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. For details regarding each risk, please see the Fund's prospectus.

Kensington Asset Management, LLC is the adviser to the Kensington Funds, distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

Member FINRA/SIPC. Kensington Asset Management, LLC is not affiliated with Quasar.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kensington-announces-q4-2023-fund-distributions-302023950.html

SOURCE Kensington Asset Management, LLC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.