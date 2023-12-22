Venator Awarded Prestigious Gold Medal from EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance

Global chemical manufacturer Venator earns coveted gold recognition, marking a significant advancement from previous year.

WYNYARD, UK, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venator Materials PLC ("Venator" or the "Company"), announced today that it has achieved a Gold Medal from EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. This recognition marks a significant improvement from the preceding year's Silver Medal accolade, showcasing Venator's commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

EcoVadis is the global standard for business sustainability ratings. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. More than 85,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis. Venator's elevation to a Gold Medal reflects the company's enhanced performance in these critical areas, positioning it among the top 4% of companies rated globally.

Rob Portsmouth, Senior Vice President Sustainability and EHS stated, "We are immensely proud of this recognition, which underscores Venator's steadfast commitment to sustainability excellence and shows how deeply embedded our commitment to sustainability is in everything we do, from initial product design, right through to our stewardship of energy management on our sites. The Gold Medal award is the result of key steps we have taken towards our sustainability targets focussed on people, products, planet and performance, with specific projects in each area to move our business forward. Over the coming months, we will be working hard to further increase our score in the 2024 assessment."

EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

The EcoVadis Gold Medal is testament to Venator's efforts and dedication to sustainable practices, exemplifying the company's strategic initiatives and policies aimed at minimizing environmental impact across its entire operation.

About Venator

Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO 2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments and timber treatment businesses. Based in Wynyard, U.K., Venator employs approximately 2,800 associates and sells its products in more than 106 countries.

